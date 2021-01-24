Getting Ready for a Date Playlist
Pop
2018
1.
Idgaf (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
2.
Finesse (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
3.
Anywhere (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
4.
Personal (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
5.
Think About You (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
6.
Alone (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
7.
Supernova (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
8.
Aww (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
9.
Gorgeous (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
10.
The Devil Is a Lonely Night (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
11.
Rain (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
12.
People (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
13.
Hey Hey Hey (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
14.
Open Season (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
15.
Moving on and Getting Over (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
16.
Ghost Town (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
17.
Daydreamer (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
18.
Leave a Trace (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
19.
I Feel Everything (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
20.
Ready (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
21.
Forever Yours (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30