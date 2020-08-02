Ghetto Gospel
Hip-hop
2019
1.
Sky Priority (Extrait)
Rod Wave
0:30
2.
Dark Conversations (Extrait)
Rod Wave
0:30
3.
Close Enough to Hurt (Extrait)
Rod Wave
0:30
4.
Green Light (Extrait)
Rod Wave
0:30
5.
Brace Face (Extrait)
Rod Wave
0:30
6.
Poison (Extrait)
Rod Wave
0:30
7.
Cuban Links (Extrait)
Rod Wave
0:30
8.
Soldier Life (Extrait)
Rod Wave
0:30
9.
Counted Steps (Extrait)
Rod Wave
0:30
10.
Titanic (Extrait)
Rod Wave
0:30
11.
Extra (Extrait)
Rod Wave
0:30
12.
Abandoned (Extrait)
Rod Wave
0:30
13.
Chip On My Shoulder (Extrait)
Rod Wave
0:30
14.
Heart On Ice (Extrait)
Rod Wave
0:30