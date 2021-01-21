Gilbert & Sullivan highlights
Musique classique
2006
1.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu: Overture (Allegro moderato - Andante comodo - Allegro con brio) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
2.
The Mikado [four numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act I: If you want to know who we are (Nobles) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
3.
The Mikado [four numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act I: A wand'ring minstrel, I (Nanki-Poo, Nobles) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
4.
The Mikado [four numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act II: The sun, whose rays are all ablaze (Yum-Yum) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
5.
The Mikado [four numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act II: For he's gone and married Yum-Yum (Pitti-Sing, Ko-Ko, Nanki-Poo, Yum-Yum, Others) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
6.
The Yeomen of the Guard [two numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act I: When maiden loves she sits and sighs (Phoebe) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
7.
The Yeomen of the Guard [two numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act I: I have a song to sing, O! (Elsie, Point, Crowd) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
8.
Iolanthe [three numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act I: Loudly let the trumpet bray! (Peers) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
9.
Iolanthe [three numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act II: If we're weak enough to tarry (Strephon, Phyllis) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
10.
Iolanthe [three numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act II: Soon as we may (all) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
11.
The Gondoliers [three numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act II: Take a pair of sparkling eyes (Marco) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
12.
The Gondoliers [three numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act II: I am a courtier grave and serious (Casilda, Duchess, Marco, Giuseppe, Duke) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
13.
The Gondoliers [three numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act II: Dance a cachucha, fandango, bolero (Chorus) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
14.
The Pirates of Penzance [four numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act I: I am the very model of a modern Major-General (Major-General, Girls, Pirates) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
15.
The Pirates of Penzance [four numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act I: Oh, is there not one maiden breast? (Frederic, Girls, Mabel) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
16.
The Pirates of Penzance [four numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act I: Poor wandering one (Mabel, Girls) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
17.
The Pirates of Penzance [four numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act II: When a felon's not engaged in his employment (Sergeant, Policemen) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
18.
HMS Pinafore [four numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act I [+ Act II finale]: We sail the ocean blue (Sailors) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
19.
HMS Pinafore [four numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act I [+ Act II finale]: Hail, man-o'-war's men...I'm called Little Buttercup (Buttercup) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
20.
HMS Pinafore [four numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act I [+ Act II finale]: My gallant crew, good morning...I am the captain of the Pinafore (Captain Corcoran, Sailors) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30
21.
HMS Pinafore [four numbers] (1991 Remastered Version), Act I [+ Act II finale]: Act II finale: Oh joy, oh rapture unforeseen (Ralph, Josephine, Captain Corcoran, Buttercup, Sir Joseph, Hebe, Relatives, Sailors) (Extrait)
Sir Malcolm Sargent
0:30