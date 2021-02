Prokofiev: Symphony No.5/The Love for 3 Oranges Suite/Scythian Suite

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 "Little Russian" (1880 Version, Mono Version)

Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty

Beethoven: Symphonie No. 3, "Eroica"

Variation C: Clarinets - Moderato

12. Final Variation in Rondo Form for Full Orchestra

11. Recapitulation of the Theme for Double Bass & Harp

10. Interlude for Winds

9. Pastoral Variation for French Horn

8. "Perpetual Motion" Variation for Violin

7. Rhythmic Variation for Trumpet & Trombone

6. Canonic Variation for Oboe & Bassoon

5. Dramatic Variation for Viola

4. "Scherzo" Variation for Clarinet

3. "Giocoso" Variation for Flute

2. Interlude for Strings

1. Theme for Cello & Harp

Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes; Britten: The Young Person's Guide To The Orchestra