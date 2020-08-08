0
Give It Some Time
Country
2020
1.
I Do (Extrait)
Patricia St-Onge
0:30
2.
Ashes (Extrait)
Patricia St-Onge
0:30
3.
Wagon Wheel (Extrait)
Patricia St-Onge
0:30
4.
Give It Some Time (Extrait)
Patricia St-Onge
0:30
5.
Rose Red (Extrait)
Patricia St-Onge
0:30
6.
Count Your Blessings (Extrait)
Patricia St-Onge
0:30
7.
One Moment in Time with You (Extrait)
Patricia St-Onge
0:30
8.
Rippled Waters (Extrait)
Patricia St-Onge
0:30
9.
Half the Girl (Extrait)
Patricia St-Onge
0:30
10.
Coat of Many Colors (Extrait)
Patricia St-Onge
0:30
11.
Hard Times (Extrait)
Patricia St-Onge
0:30
12.
Will the Circle Be Unbroken Medley (Extrait)
Patricia St-Onge
0:30