Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death

Punk

1987

1.

Police Truck (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30
2.

Too Drunk to Fuck (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30
3.

California Uber Alles (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30
4.

The Man with the Dogs (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30
5.

Insight (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30
6.

Life Sentence (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30
7.

A Child and His Lawnmower (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30
8.

Holiday in Cambodia (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30
9.

I Fought the Law (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30
10.

Saturday Night Holocaust (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30
11.

Pull My Strings (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30
12.

Short Songs (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:28
13.

Straight A's (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30
14.

Kinky Sex Makes the World Go 'Round (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30
15.

The Prey (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30
16.

Night of the Living Rednecks (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30
17.

Buzzbomb from Pasadena (Extrait)

Dead Kennedys

0:30

17 chansons

51 min

© Manifesto Records