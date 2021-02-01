Give Me the Night

Give Me the Night

Pop

1980

1.

Love X Love (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
2.

Off Broadway (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
3.

Moody's Mood (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
4.

Give Me the Night (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
5.

What's on Your Mind (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
6.

Dinorah, Dinorah (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
7.

Love Dance (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
8.

Star of a Story (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
9.

Midnight Love Affair (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
10.

Turn out the Lamplight (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30

10 chansons

43 min

© Rhino - Warner Records