Gold
Jazz
2006
Disque 1
1.
Freedom Sound (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
2.
Young Rabbits '71 '72 (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
3.
Way Back Home (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
4.
Put It Where You Want It (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
5.
So Far Away (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
6.
Tough Talk (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
7.
Don't Let It Get You Down (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
8.
Scratch (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
9.
Hard Times (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
10.
Stomp And Buck Dance (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
11.
Lilies Of The Nile (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
12.
Double Bubble (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
13.
A Ballad For Joe (Louis) (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
14.
I Felt The Love (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
15.
Creole (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
16.
Chain Reaction (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Spiral (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
2.
Keep That Same Old Feeling (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
3.
Free As The Wind (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
4.
Nite Crawler (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
5.
Sweet N' Sour (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
6.
It Happens Everyday (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
7.
Feel It (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
8.
Snowflake (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
9.
Fairy Tales (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
10.
Street Life (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
11.
Soul Shadows (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
12.
Last Call (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
13.
I'm So Glad I'm Standing Here Today (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30
14.
Hold On (Extrait)
The Crusaders
0:30