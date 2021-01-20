Gold

Gold

Jazz

2006

Disque 1

1.

Freedom Sound (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
2.

Young Rabbits '71 '72 (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
3.

Way Back Home (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
4.

Put It Where You Want It (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
5.

So Far Away (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
6.

Tough Talk (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
7.

Don't Let It Get You Down (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
8.

Scratch (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
9.

Hard Times (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
10.

Stomp And Buck Dance (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
11.

Lilies Of The Nile (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
12.

Double Bubble (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
13.

A Ballad For Joe (Louis) (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
14.

I Felt The Love (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
15.

Creole (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
16.

Chain Reaction (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Spiral (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
2.

Keep That Same Old Feeling (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
3.

Free As The Wind (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
4.

Nite Crawler (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
5.

Sweet N' Sour (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
6.

It Happens Everyday (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
7.

Feel It (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
8.

Snowflake (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
9.

Fairy Tales (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
10.

Street Life (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
11.

Soul Shadows (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
12.

Last Call (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
13.

I'm So Glad I'm Standing Here Today (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30
14.

Hold On (Extrait)

The Crusaders

0:30

30 chansons

2 h 39 min

© Universal Music Enterprises