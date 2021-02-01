Gold: The Original Score Soundtrack
Divers
2017
1.
I Dream of Gold (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
2.
Economy, Turned (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
3.
The Ring Of Fire I - The Prospector (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
4.
At The Sound Of The Bell (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
5.
Upstream, Daya Kensana (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
6.
Minecraft (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
7.
Indo (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
8.
Vintage Visa (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
9.
Dream House (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
10.
The New York Jungle (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
11.
Hey, It's Me (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
12.
Sickness (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
13.
You've Never Felt It (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
14.
The Golden Pickaxe (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
15.
The Ring Of Fire II - The Partner (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
16.
This is the F.B.I. (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
17.
It's Gone (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
18.
Taped Questioning (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
19.
The Disappearance Of Michael Acosta (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
20.
The Ring Of Fire III - The Reveal (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
21.
Blue Skies (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
22.
Keep Digging (Gold) (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30