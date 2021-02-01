Gold: The Original Score Soundtrack

Divers

2017

1.

I Dream of Gold (Extrait)

2.

Economy, Turned (Extrait)

3.

The Ring Of Fire I - The Prospector (Extrait)

4.

At The Sound Of The Bell (Extrait)

5.

Upstream, Daya Kensana (Extrait)

6.

Minecraft (Extrait)

7.

Indo (Extrait)

8.

Vintage Visa (Extrait)

9.

Dream House (Extrait)

10.

The New York Jungle (Extrait)

11.

Hey, It's Me (Extrait)

12.

Sickness (Extrait)

13.

You've Never Felt It (Extrait)

14.

The Golden Pickaxe (Extrait)

15.

The Ring Of Fire II - The Partner (Extrait)

16.

This is the F.B.I. (Extrait)

17.

It's Gone (Extrait)

18.

Taped Questioning (Extrait)

19.

The Disappearance Of Michael Acosta (Extrait)

20.

The Ring Of Fire III - The Reveal (Extrait)

21.

Blue Skies (Extrait)

22.

Keep Digging (Gold) (Extrait)

22 chansons

50 min

© BMG