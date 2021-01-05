Gold

Gold

R&B

2005

Disque 1

1.

Cool Blue Stole My Heart (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
2.

Travel So Far (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
3.

Dry Land (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
4.

Down To Zero (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
5.

Help Yourself (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
6.

Love And Affection (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
7.

Water With The Wine (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
8.

Save Me (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
9.

Somebody Who Loves You (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
10.

Flight Of The Wild Geese (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
11.

Woncha Come On Home (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
12.

Show Some Emotion (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
13.

Warm Love (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
14.

Kissin' And A Huggin' (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
15.

Willow (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
16.

Barefoot And Pregnant (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
17.

Bottom To The Top (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
18.

You Rope You Tie Me (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
19.

Your Letter (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
20.

Mama Mercy (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
21.

Steppin' Out (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Rosie (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
2.

How Cruel (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
3.

He Wants Her (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
4.

I Really Must Be Going (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
5.

Me Myself I (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
6.

Ma Me O Beach (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
7.

Friends (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
8.

Is It Tomorrow Yet? (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
9.

Turn Out The Light (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
10.

All The Way From America (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
11.

Feeling In My Heart (For You) (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
12.

Simon (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
13.

I'm Lucky (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
14.

When I Get It Right (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
15.

The Weakness In Me (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
16.

No Love (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
17.

(I Love It When You) Call Me Names (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
18.

Drop The Pilot (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
19.

Everybody Gotta Know (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
20.

What Do Boys Dream? (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
21.

Frustration (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
22.

Heaven (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30

43 chansons

2 h 38 min

© A&M