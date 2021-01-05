Gold
R&B
2005
Disque 1
1.
Cool Blue Stole My Heart (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
2.
Travel So Far (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
3.
Dry Land (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
4.
Down To Zero (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
5.
Help Yourself (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
6.
Love And Affection (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
7.
Water With The Wine (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
8.
Save Me (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
9.
Somebody Who Loves You (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
10.
Flight Of The Wild Geese (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
11.
Woncha Come On Home (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
12.
Show Some Emotion (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
13.
Warm Love (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
14.
Kissin' And A Huggin' (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
15.
Willow (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
16.
Barefoot And Pregnant (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
17.
Bottom To The Top (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
18.
You Rope You Tie Me (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
19.
Your Letter (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
20.
Mama Mercy (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
21.
Steppin' Out (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Rosie (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
2.
How Cruel (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
3.
He Wants Her (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
4.
I Really Must Be Going (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
5.
Me Myself I (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
6.
Ma Me O Beach (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
7.
Friends (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
8.
Is It Tomorrow Yet? (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
9.
Turn Out The Light (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
10.
All The Way From America (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
11.
Feeling In My Heart (For You) (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
12.
Simon (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
13.
I'm Lucky (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
14.
When I Get It Right (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
15.
The Weakness In Me (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
16.
No Love (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
17.
(I Love It When You) Call Me Names (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
18.
Drop The Pilot (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
19.
Everybody Gotta Know (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
20.
What Do Boys Dream? (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
21.
Frustration (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
22.
Heaven (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30