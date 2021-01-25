Golden Country Hits
Musique électronique
1998
1.
Crystal Chandeliers (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
2.
Baby Blue (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
3.
There Goes My Everything (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
4.
Ramblin' Rose (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
5.
Kiss an Angel Good-Morning (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
6.
The Green Grass of Home (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
7.
Your Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
8.
Heartaches by the Number (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
9.
The Streets of Baltimore (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
10.
Devil Woman (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
11.
Blue Spanish Eyes (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
12.
(Please) Release Me (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
13.
Heaven Is My Woman's Love (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
14.
Rock 'N Roll Lullabye (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
15.
18 Yellow Roses (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
16.
I Can't Stop Loving You (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30