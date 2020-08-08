Golden Pop Hits of the 1960's, Vol. 2
Pop
2013
1.
Steamroller Blues (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
Jive Talkin' (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
I Close My Eyes & Count to Ten (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Scarborough Fair / Canticle (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
Baby I'm A-Want You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man After Midnight) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
The Day Before You Came (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
That's the Way (I Like It) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Let Me Be the One (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
You're the One (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
There Is Love (Wedding Song) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
Way over Yonder (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
Shilo (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
I Don't Want to Talk About It (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
You're the Star (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
Beginnings (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
Jump (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
Silver Springs (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
Daybreak (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
Dawn (Go Away) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
A Matter of Trust (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
She's Always a Woman to Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
Hotel California (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
24.
The Sad Café (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30