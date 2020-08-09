Golden Shower of Hits
Punk
1983
1.
In Your Eyes (Extrait)
Circle Jerks
0:30
2.
Parade of the Horribles (Extrait)
Circle Jerks
0:30
3.
Under the Gun (Extrait)
Circle Jerks
0:30
4.
When the Shit Hits the Fan (Extrait)
Circle Jerks
0:30
5.
Bad Words (Extrait)
Circle Jerks
0:30
6.
Red Blanket Room (Extrait)
Circle Jerks
0:30
7.
High Price on Our Heads (Extrait)
Circle Jerks
0:30
8.
Coup d'etat (Extrait)
Circle Jerks
0:30
9.
Product of My Enviornment (Extrait)
Circle Jerks
0:30
10.
Rats of Reality (Extrait)
Circle Jerks
0:30
11.
Junk Mail (Extrait)
Circle Jerks
0:30
12.
Golden Shower of Hits (Extrait)
Circle Jerks
0:30