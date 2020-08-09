Golden Shower of Hits

Punk

1983

1.

In Your Eyes (Extrait)

Circle Jerks

0:30
2.

Parade of the Horribles (Extrait)

Circle Jerks

0:30
3.

Under the Gun (Extrait)

Circle Jerks

0:30
4.

When the Shit Hits the Fan (Extrait)

Circle Jerks

0:30
5.

Bad Words (Extrait)

Circle Jerks

0:30
6.

Red Blanket Room (Extrait)

Circle Jerks

0:30
7.

High Price on Our Heads (Extrait)

Circle Jerks

0:30
8.

Coup d'etat (Extrait)

Circle Jerks

0:30
9.

Product of My Enviornment (Extrait)

Circle Jerks

0:30
10.

Rats of Reality (Extrait)

Circle Jerks

0:30
11.

Junk Mail (Extrait)

Circle Jerks

0:30
12.

Golden Shower of Hits (Extrait)

Circle Jerks

0:30

12 chansons

27 min

© Circle Jerks