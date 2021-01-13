Goldstücke - Die größten Hits & Erfolge

Goldstücke - Die größten Hits & Erfolge

Pop rock

2004

1.

Verrückter Mond (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
2.

Erste Sehnsucht (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
3.

Er nannte sie "My Baby Jane" (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
4.

Dein kleiner Engel schweigt (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
5.

Silbermond und Sternenfeuer (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
6.

Kopfüber in die Nacht (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
7.

Sei zärtlich, wenn du kommst (leise, wenn du gehst) (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
8.

Wilde Träume (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
9.

Prinz Eisenherz (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
10.

Herzklopfen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
11.

Jamaica Blue (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
12.

Schmetterlinge sind frei (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
13.

Und heut' Nacht will ich tanzen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
14.

Schwindlig geküßt (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
15.

Bossa Nova (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30

15 chansons

51 min

© Sony Music Media

