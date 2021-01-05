Good To Me: Recorded Live At The Whisky A Go Go Vol. 2

Good To Me: Recorded Live At The Whisky A Go Go Vol. 2

Soul

1993

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

Otis Redding

0:30
2.

I'm Depending On You (Extrait)

Otis Redding

0:30
3.

Your One And Only Man (Extrait)

Otis Redding

0:30
4.

Good To Me (Extrait)

Otis Redding

0:30
5.

Chained And Bound (Extrait)

Otis Redding

0:30
6.

Ole Man Trouble (Extrait)

Otis Redding

0:30
7.

Pain In My Heart (Extrait)

Otis Redding

0:30
8.

These Arms Of Mine (Extrait)

Otis Redding

0:30
9.

I Can't Turn You Loose (Extrait)

Otis Redding

0:30
10.

I've Been Loving You Too Long (Extrait)

Otis Redding

0:30
11.

Security (Extrait)

Otis Redding

0:30
12.

A Hard Day's Night (Extrait)

Otis Redding

0:30

12 chansons

45 min

© Fantasy Records