Gospel
Pop
2000
1.
When the Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)
Jeane Manson
0:30
2.
La chapelle de Harlem (Extrait)
Jeane Manson
0:30
3.
Go Down Moses (Extrait)
Jeane Manson
0:30
4.
Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho (Extrait)
Jeane Manson
0:30
5.
Let It Be (Extrait)
Jeane Manson
0:30
6.
Go Tell It on the Mountain (Extrait)
Jeane Manson
0:30
7.
Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (Extrait)
Jeane Manson
0:30
8.
Swing Low Sweet Chariot (Extrait)
Jeane Manson
0:30
9.
Away in a Manger (Extrait)
Jeane Manson
0:30
10.
He's Got the Whole World in His Hands (Extrait)
Jeane Manson
0:30
11.
Summertime (Extrait)
Jeane Manson
0:30
12.
Oh Happy Days (Extrait)
Jeane Manson
0:30
13.
L'Amérique (Extrait)
Jeane Manson
0:30