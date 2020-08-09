Got No Bread, No Milk, No Money, but We Sure Got a Lot of Love
Country
1975
Disque 1
1.
W. Lee O'Daniel and the Light Crust Dough Boys (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
2.
Got No Bread, No Milk, No Money, but We Sure Got a Lot of Love (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
3.
Red River Memory (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
4.
Give Him Another Bottle (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
5.
Calico Gypsy (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
6.
To Get Back Home (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
7.
Big Taters in the Sandy Land (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
8.
No Opener Needed (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
9.
Blue Eyed Ruth and My Sunday Suit (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
10.
Mehan, Oklahoma (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
11.
Daddy's Song (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
12.
Take Me to the Country (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
13.
Red River Reprise (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Interview 1 (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
2.
Interview 2 (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30