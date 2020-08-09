Got No Bread, No Milk, No Money, but We Sure Got a Lot of Love

Country

1975

Disque 1

1.

W. Lee O'Daniel and the Light Crust Dough Boys (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
2.

Got No Bread, No Milk, No Money, but We Sure Got a Lot of Love (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
3.

Red River Memory (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
4.

Give Him Another Bottle (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
5.

Calico Gypsy (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
6.

To Get Back Home (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
7.

Big Taters in the Sandy Land (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
8.

No Opener Needed (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
9.

Blue Eyed Ruth and My Sunday Suit (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
10.

Mehan, Oklahoma (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
11.

Daddy's Song (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
12.

Take Me to the Country (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
13.

Red River Reprise (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Interview 1 (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
2.

Interview 2 (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 28 min

© Cimarron Records, Inc.