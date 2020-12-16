Gott wird geboren, Mächtige erstarren vor Angst
Musique classique
2016
1.
I. Anioł Pasterzom Mówił (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
2.
II. Przybieżeli do Betlejem (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
3.
III. Jezus Malusieńki (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
4.
IV. Dzisiaj w Betlejem (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
5.
V. Lulajźe Jezuniu (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
6.
VI. Wśród Nocnej Ciszy (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
7.
VII. Gdy Śliczna Panna (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
8.
VIII. Bóg Się Rodzi (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
9.
No. 1, Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645 (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
10.
Veni Redemptor Gentium (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
11.
Resonet in Laudibus (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
12.
Pastorale in F Major, BWV 590 (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
13.
Maria durch ein Dornwald ging (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
14.
No. 1, Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 599 (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
15.
No. 10, In Dulci Jubilo, BWV 608 (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
16.
No. 9, Vom Himmel kam der Engel Schar, BWV 607 (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
17.
Kolęda "Gdy Się Chrystus Rodzi" (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
18.
No. 3, Weihnachten (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
19.
Bóg Sie Rodzi, Moc Truchleje (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
20.
No. 4, Adeste Fideles (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30
21.
Prelude Adoremus, Op. 31 No. 3 (Extrait)
Josef Still
0:30