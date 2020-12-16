Gott wird geboren, Mächtige erstarren vor Angst

Musique classique

2016

1.

I. Anioł Pasterzom Mówił (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
2.

II. Przybieżeli do Betlejem (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
3.

III. Jezus Malusieńki (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
4.

IV. Dzisiaj w Betlejem (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
5.

V. Lulajźe Jezuniu (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
6.

VI. Wśród Nocnej Ciszy (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
7.

VII. Gdy Śliczna Panna (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
8.

VIII. Bóg Się Rodzi (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
9.

No. 1, Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645 (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
10.

Veni Redemptor Gentium (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
11.

Resonet in Laudibus (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
12.

Pastorale in F Major, BWV 590 (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
13.

Maria durch ein Dornwald ging (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
14.

No. 1, Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 599 (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
15.

No. 10, In Dulci Jubilo, BWV 608 (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
16.

No. 9, Vom Himmel kam der Engel Schar, BWV 607 (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
17.

Kolęda "Gdy Się Chrystus Rodzi" (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
18.

No. 3, Weihnachten (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
19.

Bóg Sie Rodzi, Moc Truchleje (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
20.

No. 4, Adeste Fideles (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30
21.

Prelude Adoremus, Op. 31 No. 3 (Extrait)

Josef Still

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 08 min

