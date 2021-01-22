Gracias (25 Años)

Rock

2014

1.

Trapos Sucios, Platos Rotos y Algunas Fotos (Extrait)

Aparte Modestia

0:30
2.

Cosas de la Edad (Extrait)

Aparte Modestia

0:30
3.

Ella Todo Lo Hace Bien (Extrait)

Aparte Modestia

0:30
4.

Esa Es Mi Generacion (Extrait)

Aparte Modestia

0:30
5.

Pasion (Extrait)

Aparte Modestia

0:30
6.

Universos (Extrait)

Aparte Modestia

0:30
7.

8.

9.

Locura (Extrait)

Aparte Modestia

0:30
10.

Playas de Mazarron (Extrait)

Aparte Modestia

0:30
11.

Ojos de Hielo (Extrait)

Aparte Modestia

0:30
12.

13.

Como Te Mueves (Extrait)

Aparte Modestia

0:30
14.

Es por Tu Amor (Extrait)

Aparte Modestia

0:30

14 chansons

60 min

© Avispa