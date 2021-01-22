Gracias (25 Años)
Rock
2014
1.
Trapos Sucios, Platos Rotos y Algunas Fotos (Extrait)
Aparte Modestia
0:30
2.
Cosas de la Edad (Extrait)
Aparte Modestia
0:30
3.
Ella Todo Lo Hace Bien (Extrait)
Aparte Modestia
0:30
4.
Esa Es Mi Generacion (Extrait)
Aparte Modestia
0:30
5.
Pasion (Extrait)
Aparte Modestia
0:30
6.
Universos (Extrait)
Aparte Modestia
0:30
7.
Esa Es Mi Generacion (Extrait)
Aparte Modestia
0:30
8.
Cosas de la Edad (Extrait)
Aparte Modestia
0:30
9.
Locura (Extrait)
Aparte Modestia
0:30
10.
Playas de Mazarron (Extrait)
Aparte Modestia
0:30
11.
Ojos de Hielo (Extrait)
Aparte Modestia
0:30
12.
Pasion (Extrait)
Aparte Modestia
0:30
13.
Como Te Mueves (Extrait)
Aparte Modestia
0:30
14.
Es por Tu Amor (Extrait)
Aparte Modestia
0:30