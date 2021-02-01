Grainger - In a Nutshell
Musique classique
1997
1.
In a Nutshell - Suite (1916): I. Arrival Platform Humlet (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
2.
In a Nutshell - Suite (1916): II. Gay but Wistful (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
3.
In a Nutshell - Suite (1916): III. Pastoral (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
4.
In a Nutshell - Suite (1916): IV. The Gum-Suckers' March (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
5.
Train Music (1901) (Standard symphonic version by Eldon Rathburn) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
6.
Country Gardens: English Morris Dance Tune (Stokowski version, 1950) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
7.
Miroirs, M. 43: V. La vallée des cloches (Arr. Grainger) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
8.
Lincolnshire Posy for Military Band: I. Lisbon (Sailor's Song) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
9.
Lincolnshire Posy for Military Band: II. Horkstow Grange (The Miser and His Man - A local tragedy) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
10.
Lincolnshire Posy for Military Band: III. Rufford Park Poachers (Poaching Song) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
11.
Lincolnshire Posy for Military Band: IV. The Brisk Young Sailor (who returned to wed his True Love) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
12.
Lincolnshire Posy for Military Band: V. Lord Melbourne (War Song) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
13.
Lincolnshire Posy for Military Band: VI. The Lost Lady Found (Dance Song) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
14.
Estampes, L. 108, L. 100: I. Pagodes (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
15.
The Warriors - Music to an imaginary ballet for orchestra and three pianos (1916) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30