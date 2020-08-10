Grand Declaration of War
Métal
2018
1.
A Grand Declaration of War (Extrait)
Mayhem
0:30
2.
In the Lies Where Upon You Lay (Extrait)
Mayhem
0:30
3.
A Time to Die (Extrait)
Mayhem
0:30
4.
View from Nihil; Pt 1 (Extrait)
Mayhem
0:30
5.
View from Nihil; Pt 2 (Extrait)
Mayhem
0:30
6.
A Bloodsword and a Colder Sun, Pt 1 (Extrait)
Mayhem
0:30
7.
A Bloodsword and a Colder Sun, Pt 2 (Extrait)
Mayhem
0:30
8.
Crystalized Pain in Deconstruction (Extrait)
Mayhem
0:30
9.
Completion in Science of Agony, Pt 1 (Extrait)
Mayhem
0:30
10.
To Daimonion (Extrait)
Mayhem
0:30
11.
Untitled I (Extrait)
Mayhem
0:30
12.
Untitled II (Extrait)
Mayhem
0:07
13.
Completion in Science of Agony, Pt 2 (Extrait)
Mayhem
0:30