Grand Isle

Grand Isle

Folk

2011

1.

Danser san comprendre/Dancing Without Understanding (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
2.

Chatterbox (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
3.

C'est l'heure pour changer/This Is the Time for Change (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
4.

C'est ennuyant/It's Lonely (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
5.

Non, je ne regrette rien/No Regrets (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
6.

Pierre (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
7.

Valse de chagrin/Waltz of Sorrow (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
8.

Grand Isle (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
9.

Lyons Point (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
10.

C'est trop/Too Much (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
11.

Honest Papas Love Their Mamas Better (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
12.

Au revoir (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30

12 chansons

48 min

© Mamou Playboys Records