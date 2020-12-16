Grandes œuvres pour orgue (Volume 1)
Musique classique
2001
1.
I. Poco lento (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
2.
II. Allegretto cantando (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
3.
III. Quasi lento (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
4.
IV. Adagio (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
5.
I. Andantino serioso - (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
6.
Allegro non troppo e maestoso (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
7.
II. Andante - (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
8.
Allegro - (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
9.
Andante (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
10.
III. Allegro non troppo e maestoso (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
11.
Andantino (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
12.
Lent (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
13.
Allegretto ma non troppo (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
14.
Andantino (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
15.
Priere in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 20, M. 32 (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
16.
Final in B-Flat Major, Op. 21, M. 33 (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30