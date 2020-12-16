Grandes œuvres pour orgue (Volume 1)

Musique classique

2001

1.

I. Poco lento (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
2.

II. Allegretto cantando (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
3.

III. Quasi lento (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
4.

IV. Adagio (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
5.

I. Andantino serioso - (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
6.

Allegro non troppo e maestoso (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
7.

II. Andante - (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
8.

Allegro - (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
9.

Andante (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
10.

III. Allegro non troppo e maestoso (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
11.

Andantino (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
12.

Lent (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
13.

Allegretto ma non troppo (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
14.

Andantino (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
15.

Priere in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 20, M. 32 (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
16.

Final in B-Flat Major, Op. 21, M. 33 (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 09 min

