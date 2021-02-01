Grappelli & Menuhin - Their Best
Musique classique
1998
1.
Night and Day (from "Gay Divorce") (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
2.
Porgy and Bess, Act I: Summertime (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
3.
Autumn Leaves (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
4.
I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm (from the 1937 Roy Del Ruth's Movie "On the Avenue") (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
5.
My Funny Valentine (from "Babes in Arms") (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
6.
Walk a Little Faster: April in Paris (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
7.
Skylark (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
8.
Thumbs Up: Autumn in New York (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
9.
I Get a Kick Out of You (from "Anything Goes") (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
10.
The things we did last summer (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
11.
Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
12.
The Lady is a Tramp (from "Babes in Arms") (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
13.
Cheek to Cheek (from "Top Hat") (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
14.
A Fine Romance (from "Swing Time") (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
15.
Laura (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
16.
Sweet Georgia Brown (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30