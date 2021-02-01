Grappelli & Menuhin - Their Best

Musique classique

1998

1.

Night and Day (from "Gay Divorce") (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30
2.

Porgy and Bess, Act I: Summertime (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30
3.

Autumn Leaves (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30
4.

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm (from the 1937 Roy Del Ruth's Movie "On the Avenue") (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30
5.

My Funny Valentine (from "Babes in Arms") (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30
6.

Walk a Little Faster: April in Paris (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30
7.

Skylark (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30
8.

Thumbs Up: Autumn in New York (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30
9.

I Get a Kick Out of You (from "Anything Goes") (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30
10.

The things we did last summer (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30
11.

Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30
12.

The Lady is a Tramp (from "Babes in Arms") (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30
13.

Cheek to Cheek (from "Top Hat") (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30
14.

A Fine Romance (from "Swing Time") (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30
15.

Laura (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30
16.

Sweet Georgia Brown (Extrait)

Stéphane Grappelli

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 05 min

© Warner Classics