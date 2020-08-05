Great Balls of Fire
Rock
2011
1.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Me and Bobby McGee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
What' d I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Rockin' Jerry Lee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Wild Side of Life (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Brown-Eyed Handsome Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Chantilly Lace (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Mona Lisa (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Who's Sorry Now? (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Trouble in Mind (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
I'll Find It Where I Can (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
I Got a Woman (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Another Place, Another Time (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Good Time Charlie's Got the Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30