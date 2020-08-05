Great Balls of Fire

Great Balls of Fire

Rock

2011

1.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Me and Bobby McGee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

What' d I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Rockin' Jerry Lee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Wild Side of Life (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Brown-Eyed Handsome Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Chantilly Lace (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Mona Lisa (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Who's Sorry Now? (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Trouble in Mind (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

I'll Find It Where I Can (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

I Got a Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Another Place, Another Time (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Good Time Charlie's Got the Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

17 chansons

58 min

© Discos Cada