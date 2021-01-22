Great Balls of Fire
Rock
2011
1.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Whole Lotta Shakin Going On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
When the Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
The Ballad of Billy Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Drinkin' Wine Spo Dee O Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Big Blon Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30