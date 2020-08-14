Great Balls Of Fire - 50 Greatest Hits

Rock

2018

1.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

I’m Feelin' Sorry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Down The Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Break-Up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

I’ll Make It All Up To You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Fools Like Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Lovin' Up A Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

(It All Depends) Who Will Buy The Wine (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

End Of The Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

When The Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

Jambalaya (On The Bayou) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
26.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
27.

I Could Never Be Ashamed Of You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
28.

The Ballad Of Billy Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
29.

I’ll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
30.

It Hurt Me So (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
31.

Baby, Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
32.

Old Black Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
33.

John Henry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
34.

Hang Up My Rock And Roll Shoes (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
35.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
36.

Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
37.

It Won't Happen With Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
38.

Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
39.

As Long As I Live (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
40.

When I Get Paid (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
41.

I’ve Been Twistin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
42.

Ramblin' Rose (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
43.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
44.

How's My Ex Treating You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
45.

Money (That's What I Want) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
46.

Save The Last Dance For Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
47.

Turn Around (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
48.

Hello Josephine (My Girl Josephine) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
49.

Good Golly, Miss Molly (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
50.

I Can't Trust Me (In Your Arms Anymore) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

50 chansons

2 h 04 min

© Junk