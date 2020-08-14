Great Balls Of Fire - 50 Greatest Hits
Rock
2018
1.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
I’m Feelin' Sorry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Down The Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Break-Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
I’ll Make It All Up To You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Fools Like Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Lovin' Up A Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
(It All Depends) Who Will Buy The Wine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
End Of The Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
When The Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
Jambalaya (On The Bayou) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
25.
Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
26.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
27.
I Could Never Be Ashamed Of You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
28.
The Ballad Of Billy Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
29.
I’ll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
30.
It Hurt Me So (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
31.
Baby, Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
32.
Old Black Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
33.
John Henry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
34.
Hang Up My Rock And Roll Shoes (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
35.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
36.
Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
37.
It Won't Happen With Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
38.
Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
39.
As Long As I Live (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
40.
When I Get Paid (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
41.
I’ve Been Twistin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
42.
Ramblin' Rose (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
43.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
44.
How's My Ex Treating You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
45.
Money (That's What I Want) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
46.
Save The Last Dance For Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
47.
Turn Around (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
48.
Hello Josephine (My Girl Josephine) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
49.
Good Golly, Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
50.
I Can't Trust Me (In Your Arms Anymore) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30