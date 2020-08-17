Great Balls Of Fire

Great Balls Of Fire

Pop

2017

1.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Break Up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Baby Baby Bye Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Jambalaya (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Money (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Don’t Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Lovin' Up A Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

It Wont Happen With Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

When The Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Save The Last Dance For Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

Down The Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

End Of The Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

25 chansons

57 min

© Imperial Presents