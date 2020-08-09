Great Balls Of Fire, Vol. 2

Great Balls Of Fire, Vol. 2

Rock

2010

1.

Georgia On My Mind (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Harbour Lights (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

What's Made Milwaukee Famous (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

You Belong To Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Thirty Nine And Holding (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

I Wish I Was Eighteen Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Middle Age Crazy (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Chantilly Lace (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Picture From Life's Other Side (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Medley: I Can't Stop Loving You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Medley: Your Cheating Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Over The Rainbow (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

15 chansons

53 min

© Entertain Me Ltd