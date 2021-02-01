Great Gentlemen Of Song / Spotlight On Matt Monro

Pop

1995

1.

My Kind of Girl (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
2.

I'm Glad There Is You (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
3.

I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes) (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
4.

I'll Take Romance (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
5.

When I Fall In Love (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
6.

Laura (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
7.

Time After Time (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
8.

Real Live Girl (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
9.

Autumn Leaves (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
10.

Ebb Tide (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
11.

When Sunny Gets Blue (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
12.

From Russia With Love (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
13.

Sweet Lorraine (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
14.

Stardust (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
15.

When Joanna Loved Me (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
16.

This Is All I Ask (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
17.

The Good Life (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
18.

September Song (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30

18 chansons

53 min

© Parlophone UK