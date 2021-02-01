Great Gentlemen Of Song / Spotlight On Matt Monro
Pop
1995
1.
My Kind of Girl (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
2.
I'm Glad There Is You (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
3.
I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes) (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
4.
I'll Take Romance (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
5.
When I Fall In Love (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
6.
Laura (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
7.
Time After Time (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
8.
Real Live Girl (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
9.
Autumn Leaves (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
10.
Ebb Tide (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
11.
When Sunny Gets Blue (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
12.
From Russia With Love (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
13.
Sweet Lorraine (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
14.
Stardust (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
15.
When Joanna Loved Me (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
16.
This Is All I Ask (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
17.
The Good Life (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30
18.
September Song (Extrait)
Matt Monro
0:30