Greatest Hits - Original Recordings
Pop
2014
1.
Dreamy Eyes (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
2.
True True Happiness (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
3.
Why Do I Love You So (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
4.
Earth Angel (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
5.
Pledging My Love (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
6.
Poetry in Motion (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
7.
Jimmy's Girl (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
8.
Without You (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
9.
It Keeps Right on A-Hurtin' (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
10.
Send Me the Pillow You Dream On (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
11.
I Can't Help It If I'm Still in Love with You (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
12.
I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
13.
You Can Never Stop Me Loving You (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
14.
Funny How Time Slips Away (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
15.
Out of My Mind (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30