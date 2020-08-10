Greatest Hits - Original Recordings

Pop

2014

1.

Dreamy Eyes (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
2.

True True Happiness (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
3.

Why Do I Love You So (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
4.

Earth Angel (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
5.

Pledging My Love (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
6.

Poetry in Motion (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
7.

Jimmy's Girl (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
8.

Without You (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
9.

It Keeps Right on A-Hurtin' (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
10.

Send Me the Pillow You Dream On (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
11.

I Can't Help It If I'm Still in Love with You (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
12.

I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
13.

You Can Never Stop Me Loving You (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
14.

Funny How Time Slips Away (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
15.

Out of My Mind (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30

15 chansons

39 min

© Cadence Records