Greatest Hits!
Pop
2013
1.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Fools Like Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Down the Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Break Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
The Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
I'll Make It All Up to You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
It All Depends (Who Will Buy the Wine) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Lovin' Up a Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Baby, Baby Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30