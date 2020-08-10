Greatest Hits!

Greatest Hits!

Pop

2013

1.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Fools Like Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Down the Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Break Up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

The Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

I'll Make It All Up to You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

It All Depends (Who Will Buy the Wine) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Lovin' Up a Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Baby, Baby Bye Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

21 chansons

53 min

© American Made Recordings