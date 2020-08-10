Greatest Hits
Soul
2017
1.
Do It ('Til You're Satisfied) (Extrait)
B.T. Express
0:30
2.
Have Some Fun (Extrait)
B.T. Express
0:30
3.
Express (Extrait)
B.T. Express
0:30
4.
Close to You (Extrait)
B.T. Express
0:30
5.
Shout It Out (Extrait)
B.T. Express
0:30
6.
Peace Pipe (Extrait)
B.T. Express
0:30
7.
Everything Good to You (Ain't Always Good for You) (Extrait)
B.T. Express
0:30
8.
If It Don't Turn You On (You Oughta Leave It Alone) (Extrait)
B.T. Express
0:30
9.
Do You Like It (Extrait)
B.T. Express
0:30
10.
This House Is Smokin' (Extrait)
B.T. Express
0:30