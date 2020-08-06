Greatest! Johnny Cash / Now Here's Johnny Cash
Country
2008
1.
Goodbye, Little Darlin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
I Just Thought You'd Like to Know (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
You Tell Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
It's Just About Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Katy Too (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Thanks a Lot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Hey, Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Sugartime (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Down the Street to 301 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Life Goes On (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Port of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
My Treasure (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
Oh, Lonesome Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
The Story of a Broken Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
Hey! Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
Home of the Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
Fool's Hall of Fame (Alternate Version) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
Rock 'N' Roll Ruby (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
Country Boy (Demo) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
Train of Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30