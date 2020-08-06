Greatest! Johnny Cash / Now Here's Johnny Cash

Country

2008

1.

Goodbye, Little Darlin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

I Just Thought You'd Like to Know (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

You Tell Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

It's Just About Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Katy Too (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Thanks a Lot (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Hey, Good Lookin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Sugartime (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Down the Street to 301 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Life Goes On (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Port of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

My Treasure (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

Oh, Lonesome Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

The Story of a Broken Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

Hey! Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

Fool's Hall of Fame (Alternate Version) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

Rock 'N' Roll Ruby (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

Country Boy (Demo) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

Train of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

28 chansons

1 h 00 min

