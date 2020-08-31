Greatest!
Rock
2020
1.
Goodby Little Darlin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
I Just Thought You'd Like to Know (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
You Tell Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
It's Just About Time (Stranger) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Katy, Too (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Thanks a Lot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Luther Played the Boogie (Luther's Boogie) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30