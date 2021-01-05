Guiding Light
Musique classique
2018
1.
Homeward Bound (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
2.
Jealous Of The Angels (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
3.
A Gaelic Blessing (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
4.
Morning Has Broken (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
5.
Dros Gymru'n Gwlad (Finlandia) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
6.
Never Enough (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
7.
Blinded By Your Grace (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
8.
To Where You Are (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
9.
Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
10.
Come Thou Fount Of Every Blessing (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
11.
Eternal Father (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
12.
Nearer My God To Thee (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
13.
Xander's Song (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
14.
Peace In The Valley (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
15.
Morning Has Broken (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30