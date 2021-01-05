Guiding Light

Guiding Light

Musique classique

2018

1.

Homeward Bound (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
2.

Jealous Of The Angels (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
3.

A Gaelic Blessing (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
4.

Morning Has Broken (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
5.

Dros Gymru'n Gwlad (Finlandia) (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
6.

Never Enough (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
7.

Blinded By Your Grace (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
8.

To Where You Are (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
9.

Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
10.

Come Thou Fount Of Every Blessing (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
11.

Eternal Father (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
12.

Nearer My God To Thee (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
13.

Xander's Song (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
14.

Peace In The Valley (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
15 chansons

55 min

© Decca (UMO) (Classics)