Guitar Boogie Shuffle
Pop
2020
1.
Shake Baby Shake (Extrait)
Jesse Lee Turner, Duane Eddy, The Everly Brothers, The Drifters, Brook Benton, Brenda Lee, Rock-A-Teens, Charlie Ryan, The Virtues, Chuck Berry, The F
0:30
2.
Peter Gunn (Extrait)
0:30
3.
('Til) I Kissed You (Extrait)
0:30
4.
Dance With Me (Extrait)
0:30
5.
It's Just a Matter of Time (Extrait)
0:30
6.
Sweet Nothin's (Extrait)
0:30
7.
Woo-Hoo (Extrait)
0:30
8.
Hot Rod Lincoln (Extrait)
0:30
9.
Guitar Boogie Shuffle (Extrait)
0:30
10.
Memphis Tennessee (Extrait)
0:30
11.
I Only Have Eyes for You (Extrait)
0:30
12.
Lavender Blue (Extrait)
0:30
13.
Cruising (Extrait)
0:30
14.
Donna (Extrait)
0:30
15.
16 Candles (Extrait)
0:30
16.
So Fine (Extrait)
0:30