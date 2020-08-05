Guitar By The Sea
Musique classique
2004
1.
Song of Joy (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
2.
Ye Banks And Braes (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
3.
Soliloquy (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
4.
Carrighfergus (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
5.
Minuet In G Minor (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
6.
Serenade (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
7.
Romanza d'Amour (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
8.
Jesu, Joy Of Man's Desiring (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
9.
O'Carolan's Journey To Cashel (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
10.
Sheep May Safely Graze (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
11.
Island (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
12.
O My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
13.
Angeleah (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
14.
The Skye Boat Song (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
15.
Minuet In G Major (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30