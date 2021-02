Granny On Skates

Granny On Skates

In Excelsis Deo

In Excelsis Deo

Lord of the Dance

Lord of the Dance

The Rock

The Rock

Slide 1 of 11

Canon in D

Canon in D (Extrait) Franklyn Schaefer

Slane (Be Thou My Vision)

Slane (Be Thou My Vision) (Extrait) Franklyn Schaefer

Guitar Reflections -Then and Now