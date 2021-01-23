Guitars of Christmas Eve
Pop
2015
1.
Angels We Have Heard On High (Instrumental) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
2.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
3.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
4.
Joy to the World (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
5.
Last Christmas (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
6.
We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
7.
Mary's Boy Child (Instrumental) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
8.
Please Come Home for Christmas (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
9.
Ding Dong Merrily On High (Instrumental) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
10.
Little St. Nick (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
11.
The Holly & the Ivy (Instrumental) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
12.
Good King Wenceslas (For Guitars) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
13.
Silver Bells (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
14.
Greensleeves (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
15.
Sleigh Ride (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30