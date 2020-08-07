Hand Cannot Erase (Deluxe Edition)

Hand Cannot Erase (Deluxe Edition)

Rock

2015

1.

First Regret / 3 Years Older (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
2.

Hand Cannot Erase (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
3.

Perfect Life (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
4.

Routine (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
5.

Home Invasion / Regret #9 (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
6.

Transience (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
7.

Ancestral (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
8.

Happy Returns / Ascendant Here On... (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
9.

Perfect Life (Grand Union Mix) (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
10.

Routine (Ninet Solo Vocal Version) (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30

10 chansons

1 h 23 min

© Kscope