Handel Edition Vol. 3. L'Allegro , il Penseroso - Tamerlano

Musique classique

2009

1.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Hence loathed Melancholy" (Tenor I) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
2.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Hence vain deluding joyes" (Soprano I) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
3.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Come, thou Goddess" (Soprano II) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
4.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Come, rather, Goddess" (Soprano III) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
5.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Haste thee, nymph" (Tenor I) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
6.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Haste thee, nymph" (Chorus) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
7.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Come, and trip it" (Tenor II, Chorus) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
8.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Come, pensive nun" (Soprano III) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
9.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Come, but keep thy wonted state" (Soprano I) - "Join with thee" (Chorus) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
10.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Hence, loathed Melancholy" (M. Hill) - "And if I give the honour due" (Soprano IV) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
11.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "First, and chief, on golden wing" (Soprano I) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
12.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "If I give thee honour due" (Bass) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
13.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Oft on a plat of rising ground" (Soprano III) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
14.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Far from all resort of Mirth" (Soprano II) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
15.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "If I give thee honour due" (Tenor II) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
16.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Straight mine eye" (Soprano II) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
17.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Or let the merry bells" (Soprano IV) - "And young and old come" (Chorus) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
18.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "Hence, vain deluding joys" (Soprano III) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
19.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "Thus night oft see me" (Soprano I) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:24
20.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "Populous cities" (Bass, Chorus) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
21.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "There let Hymen oft appear" (Tenor II) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
22.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "Me, when the sun begins to fling" (Soprano I) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
23.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "I'll to the well-trod stage anon" (Tenor I) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
24.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "And ever against eating cares" (Soprano II) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
25.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "Orpheus' self may heave his head" (Soprano II) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
26.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "These delights if thou canst give" (Tenor I, Chorus) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
27.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "But let my due feet never fail" (Soprano I) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
28.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "There let the pealing organ blow" (Chorus) - "And let their sweetness" (Soprano I) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
29.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "May at last my weary age" (J. Smith) - "These pleasures, Melancholy, give" (Soprano I, Chorus) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
30.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 3: "Hence, boast not" (Bass) - "All this company serene" (Chorus) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
31.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 3: "Come, with gentle hand restrain" (Soprano III) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
32.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 3: "No more short life" (Tenor I) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
33.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 3: "As steals the morn upon the night" (Soprano I, Tenor II) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
34.

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 3: "Thy pleasures, Moderation, give" (Chorus) (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
35.

Tamerlano : Overture to Act 1 (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
36.

Tamerlano : Menuet (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
37.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Esci, oh Signore!" [Andronico, Bajazet] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
38.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Forte e lieto a morte andrei" [Bajazet] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
39.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Non si perda di vista il disperato" [Andronico, Tamerlano] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
40.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Vo' dar pace a un alma altiera" [Tamerlano] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
41.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Il Tartaro ama Asteria" [Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
42.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Bella Asteria, il tuo cor mi difenda" [Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
43.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Non è più tempo Asteria - Serve Asteria di prezzo" [Tamerlano, Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
44.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Se non mi vuol amar" [Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
45.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Non ascolto più nulla" [Bajazet, Andronico, Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
46.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Ciel e terra armi di sdegno" [Bajazet] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
47.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Asteria non parlate?" [Andronico, Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
48.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Deh, lasciatemi il nemico" [Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
49.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Così la sposa il Tamerlano accoglie?" [Irene, Leone, Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
50.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Dal crudel che m'ha tradita" [Irene] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
51.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Chi vide mai più sventurato amante?" [Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
52.

Tamerlano : Act 1 "Benchè mi sprezzi l'idol ch'adoro" [Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
53.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Amico, tengo un testimon fedele" [Tamerlano, Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
54.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Bella gara che faronno" [Tamerlano] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
55.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Qui l'infedel! cogliamo" [Asteria, Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
56.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Non è più tempo" [Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
57.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Ah nò! dove trascorri, idolo mio?" [Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
58.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Cerco in vano di placare" [Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
59.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Signor, vergine illustre" [Leone, Tamerlano, Irene, Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
60.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Par che mi nasce in seno un raggio di speranza" [Irene] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
61.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Dov'è mia figlia, Andronico?" [Bajazet, Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
62.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "A suoi piedi padre esangue" [Bajazet] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
63.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Se Asteria mi tradisce" [Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:22
64.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Più d'una tigre altero" [Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
65.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Al soglio, oh bella!" [Tamerlano, Asteria, Bajazet, Andronico, Irene] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
66.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Ecco il cor, sarò contenta" "Voglio stragi, voglio sangue" "Ecco il petto, non mi paventa" [Asteria, Tamerlano, Bajazet] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
67.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Padre, dimmi son più l'indegna figlia" [Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:08
68.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "No, il tuo sdegno mi placò" [Bajazet] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
69.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Andronico, son più l'infida amante?" [Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:06
70.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "No, che del tuo gran cor" [Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
71.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Amica, son quella superba donna?" [Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:06
72.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "No, che sei tanto costante nella la fede" [Irene] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
73.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Sì, sì, son vendicata" [Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:25
74.

Tamerlano : Act 2 "Cor di padre, e cor d'amante" [Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
75.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Figlia, siam rei, io di schernito sdegno" [Bajazet, Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
76.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Sù la sponda del pigro Lete" [Bajazet] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
77.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Andronico, il mio amore" [Tamerlano, Andronico, Asteria, Bajazet] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
78.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "A dispetto d'un volto ingrato" [Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
79.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "L'empietà de' ministri" [Leone, Andronico, Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
80.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Vivo in te, mio caro bene!" [Asteria, Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
81.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Eccoti Bajazete" [Tamerlano, Bajazet, Andronico] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
82.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Eccomi, che si chiede?" [Asteria, Tamerlano, Andronico, Bajazet] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
83.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Padre, amante" [Asteria] "Folle sei" [Asteria] "Beva dunque la rea" [Asteria, Andronico, Bajazet, Tamerlano] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
84.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "E il soffrirete" [Bajazet] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
85.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Empio, per farti guerra" [Bajazet] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
86.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Signor, fra tante cure" [Irene, Tamerlano] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
87.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Vieni, Asteria" [Leono, Andronico, Tamerlano, Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
88.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Oh per me lieto" [Bajazet, Tamerlano] ... "Sù, via, furie, e ministre" [Bajazet] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
89.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Barbaro! al fin sei sazio ancor?" [Andronico, Asteria] "Mirami, io quella son che già due volte" [Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
90.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Padre amato, in me riposa" [Asteria] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
91.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Io più non posso vivere" [Andronico, Tamerlano, Irene] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
92.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Coronata di gigli e di rose" [Andronico, Tamerlano] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
93.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "Ora invitta regina" [Tamerlano, Irene] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
94.

Tamerlano : Act 3 "D'atra notte già mirasi a scorno" [Irene, Andronico, Tamerlano, Leone] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
95.

Alcina : Prelude - Overture (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
96.

Alcina : Prelude - Musette (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
97.

Alcina : Prelude - Menuet (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
98.

Alcina : Act 1 Ballo - Sarabande - Ballo da capo (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
99.

Alcina : Act 1 Menuet (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
100.

Alcina : Act 1 [Gavotte] (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
101.

Alcina : Act 3 Sinfonia (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
102.

Alcina : Act 3 Entrée (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
103.

Alcina : Act 3 Tambourino (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
104.

Alcina : Act 3 Entrée des songes agréables (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
105.

Alcina : Act 3 Entrée des songes funestes (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
106.

Alcina : Act 3 Entrée des songes agréables et effrayés - Combat des songes funestes et agréables (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
107.

Alcina : Act 3 Entrée de Mori (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
108.

Alcina : Act 3 Rondeau (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
109.

Terpsichore : I Prelude - Chaconne (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
110.

Terpsichore : II Sarabande (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
111.

Terpsichore : III Gigue (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
112.

Terpsichore : IV Air (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
113.

Terpsichore : V Ballo (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
114.

Il pastor fido : I A tempo di bourrée (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
115.

Il pastor fido : II Bourrée (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
116.

Il pastor fido : III Musette - Bourrée da capo (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
117.

Il pastor fido : IV Menuet (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
118.

Il pastor fido : V Menuet (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
119.

Il pastor fido : VI Menuet (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
120.

Il pastor fido : VII Gavotte (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30
121.

Il pastor fido : VIII Gigue (Extrait)

John Eliot Gardiner

0:30

121 chansons

5 h 42 min

© Warner Classics International