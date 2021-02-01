Handel Edition Vol. 3. L'Allegro , il Penseroso - Tamerlano
Musique classique
2009
1.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Hence loathed Melancholy" (Tenor I) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
2.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Hence vain deluding joyes" (Soprano I) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
3.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Come, thou Goddess" (Soprano II) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
4.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Come, rather, Goddess" (Soprano III) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
5.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Haste thee, nymph" (Tenor I) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
6.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Haste thee, nymph" (Chorus) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
7.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Come, and trip it" (Tenor II, Chorus) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
8.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Come, pensive nun" (Soprano III) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
9.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Come, but keep thy wonted state" (Soprano I) - "Join with thee" (Chorus) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
10.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Hence, loathed Melancholy" (M. Hill) - "And if I give the honour due" (Soprano IV) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
11.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "First, and chief, on golden wing" (Soprano I) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
12.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "If I give thee honour due" (Bass) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
13.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Oft on a plat of rising ground" (Soprano III) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
14.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Far from all resort of Mirth" (Soprano II) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
15.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "If I give thee honour due" (Tenor II) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
16.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Straight mine eye" (Soprano II) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
17.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 1: "Or let the merry bells" (Soprano IV) - "And young and old come" (Chorus) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
18.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "Hence, vain deluding joys" (Soprano III) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
19.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "Thus night oft see me" (Soprano I) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:24
20.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "Populous cities" (Bass, Chorus) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
21.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "There let Hymen oft appear" (Tenor II) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
22.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "Me, when the sun begins to fling" (Soprano I) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
23.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "I'll to the well-trod stage anon" (Tenor I) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
24.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "And ever against eating cares" (Soprano II) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
25.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "Orpheus' self may heave his head" (Soprano II) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
26.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "These delights if thou canst give" (Tenor I, Chorus) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
27.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "But let my due feet never fail" (Soprano I) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
28.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "There let the pealing organ blow" (Chorus) - "And let their sweetness" (Soprano I) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
29.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 2: "May at last my weary age" (J. Smith) - "These pleasures, Melancholy, give" (Soprano I, Chorus) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
30.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 3: "Hence, boast not" (Bass) - "All this company serene" (Chorus) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
31.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 3: "Come, with gentle hand restrain" (Soprano III) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
32.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 3: "No more short life" (Tenor I) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
33.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 3: "As steals the morn upon the night" (Soprano I, Tenor II) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
34.
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55, Part 3: "Thy pleasures, Moderation, give" (Chorus) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
35.
Tamerlano : Overture to Act 1 (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
36.
Tamerlano : Menuet (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
37.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Esci, oh Signore!" [Andronico, Bajazet] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
38.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Forte e lieto a morte andrei" [Bajazet] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
39.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Non si perda di vista il disperato" [Andronico, Tamerlano] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
40.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Vo' dar pace a un alma altiera" [Tamerlano] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
41.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Il Tartaro ama Asteria" [Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
42.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Bella Asteria, il tuo cor mi difenda" [Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
43.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Non è più tempo Asteria - Serve Asteria di prezzo" [Tamerlano, Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
44.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Se non mi vuol amar" [Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
45.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Non ascolto più nulla" [Bajazet, Andronico, Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
46.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Ciel e terra armi di sdegno" [Bajazet] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
47.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Asteria non parlate?" [Andronico, Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
48.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Deh, lasciatemi il nemico" [Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
49.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Così la sposa il Tamerlano accoglie?" [Irene, Leone, Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
50.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Dal crudel che m'ha tradita" [Irene] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
51.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Chi vide mai più sventurato amante?" [Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
52.
Tamerlano : Act 1 "Benchè mi sprezzi l'idol ch'adoro" [Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
53.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Amico, tengo un testimon fedele" [Tamerlano, Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
54.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Bella gara che faronno" [Tamerlano] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
55.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Qui l'infedel! cogliamo" [Asteria, Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
56.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Non è più tempo" [Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
57.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Ah nò! dove trascorri, idolo mio?" [Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
58.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Cerco in vano di placare" [Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
59.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Signor, vergine illustre" [Leone, Tamerlano, Irene, Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
60.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Par che mi nasce in seno un raggio di speranza" [Irene] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
61.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Dov'è mia figlia, Andronico?" [Bajazet, Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
62.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "A suoi piedi padre esangue" [Bajazet] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
63.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Se Asteria mi tradisce" [Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:22
64.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Più d'una tigre altero" [Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
65.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Al soglio, oh bella!" [Tamerlano, Asteria, Bajazet, Andronico, Irene] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
66.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Ecco il cor, sarò contenta" "Voglio stragi, voglio sangue" "Ecco il petto, non mi paventa" [Asteria, Tamerlano, Bajazet] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
67.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Padre, dimmi son più l'indegna figlia" [Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:08
68.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "No, il tuo sdegno mi placò" [Bajazet] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
69.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Andronico, son più l'infida amante?" [Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:06
70.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "No, che del tuo gran cor" [Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
71.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Amica, son quella superba donna?" [Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:06
72.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "No, che sei tanto costante nella la fede" [Irene] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
73.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Sì, sì, son vendicata" [Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:25
74.
Tamerlano : Act 2 "Cor di padre, e cor d'amante" [Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
75.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Figlia, siam rei, io di schernito sdegno" [Bajazet, Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
76.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Sù la sponda del pigro Lete" [Bajazet] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
77.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Andronico, il mio amore" [Tamerlano, Andronico, Asteria, Bajazet] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
78.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "A dispetto d'un volto ingrato" [Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
79.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "L'empietà de' ministri" [Leone, Andronico, Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
80.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Vivo in te, mio caro bene!" [Asteria, Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
81.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Eccoti Bajazete" [Tamerlano, Bajazet, Andronico] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
82.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Eccomi, che si chiede?" [Asteria, Tamerlano, Andronico, Bajazet] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
83.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Padre, amante" [Asteria] "Folle sei" [Asteria] "Beva dunque la rea" [Asteria, Andronico, Bajazet, Tamerlano] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
84.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "E il soffrirete" [Bajazet] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
85.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Empio, per farti guerra" [Bajazet] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
86.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Signor, fra tante cure" [Irene, Tamerlano] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
87.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Vieni, Asteria" [Leono, Andronico, Tamerlano, Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
88.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Oh per me lieto" [Bajazet, Tamerlano] ... "Sù, via, furie, e ministre" [Bajazet] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
89.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Barbaro! al fin sei sazio ancor?" [Andronico, Asteria] "Mirami, io quella son che già due volte" [Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
90.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Padre amato, in me riposa" [Asteria] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
91.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Io più non posso vivere" [Andronico, Tamerlano, Irene] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
92.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Coronata di gigli e di rose" [Andronico, Tamerlano] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
93.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "Ora invitta regina" [Tamerlano, Irene] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
94.
Tamerlano : Act 3 "D'atra notte già mirasi a scorno" [Irene, Andronico, Tamerlano, Leone] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
95.
Alcina : Prelude - Overture (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
96.
Alcina : Prelude - Musette (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
97.
Alcina : Prelude - Menuet (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
98.
Alcina : Act 1 Ballo - Sarabande - Ballo da capo (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
99.
Alcina : Act 1 Menuet (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
100.
Alcina : Act 1 [Gavotte] (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
101.
Alcina : Act 3 Sinfonia (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
102.
Alcina : Act 3 Entrée (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
103.
Alcina : Act 3 Tambourino (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
104.
Alcina : Act 3 Entrée des songes agréables (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
105.
Alcina : Act 3 Entrée des songes funestes (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
106.
Alcina : Act 3 Entrée des songes agréables et effrayés - Combat des songes funestes et agréables (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
107.
Alcina : Act 3 Entrée de Mori (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
108.
Alcina : Act 3 Rondeau (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
109.
Terpsichore : I Prelude - Chaconne (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
110.
Terpsichore : II Sarabande (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
111.
Terpsichore : III Gigue (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
112.
Terpsichore : IV Air (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
113.
Terpsichore : V Ballo (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
114.
Il pastor fido : I A tempo di bourrée (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
115.
Il pastor fido : II Bourrée (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
116.
Il pastor fido : III Musette - Bourrée da capo (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
117.
Il pastor fido : IV Menuet (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
118.
Il pastor fido : V Menuet (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
119.
Il pastor fido : VI Menuet (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
120.
Il pastor fido : VII Gavotte (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
121.
Il pastor fido : VIII Gigue (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30