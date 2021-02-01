Handel Edition Volume 7 - Saul, Alexander's feast, Ode for St Cecilia's Day, Utrecht Te Deum, Apollo e Dafne, Giulio Cesare
Musique classique
2009
1.
Saul, HWV 53: Symphony (Allegro - Larghetto - Allegro - Menuet. Andante larghetto) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
2.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 1: No. 1, Chorus, "How excellent thy name, oh Lord" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
3.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 1: No. 2, Aria, "An infant raised by thy command" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
4.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 1: No. 3, Trio, "Along the monster atheist strode" (Counter-Tenor, Tenor, Bass) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
5.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 1: No. 4, Chorus, "The youth inspired by Thee, o Lord" - No. 5, Chorus, "How excellent Thy name, o Lord" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
6.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 2: No. 6, Recitative, "He comes!" - No. 7, Air, "O godlike youth!" (Michal) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
7.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 2: No. 8, Recitative, "Behold, o King, the brave, victorious youth" (Abner, Saul, David) - No. 9, Air, "O King, your favours with delight I take" (David) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
8.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 2: No. 10, Recitative, "Oh early piety!" (Jonathan) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:27
9.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 2: No. 11a, Air, "What abject thoughts" (Merab) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
10.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 2: No. 12, Recitative, "Yet think, on whom this honour" (Merab) - No. 13, Air, "Birth and fortune I despise!" (Jonathan) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
11.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 2: No. 16, Recitative, "Thou, Merab, first in birth" (Saul, Merab) - No. 17, Air, "My soul rejects the thoughts with scorn" (Merab) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
12.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 2: No. 18, Air, "See, with what a scornful air" - No. 19, Air, "Ah! lovely youth!" (Michal) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
13.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 2: No. 20, Symphony (Andante allegro) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
14.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 3: No. 21, Recitative, "Already see, the daughters of the land" (Michal) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:15
15.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 3: No. 22, Chorus, "Welcome, mighty king!" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
16.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 3: No. 23, Recitative, "What do I hear?" (Saul) - No. 24, Chorus, "David his ten thousands slew" - No. 25, Recitative, "To him ten thousands!" (Saul) - No. 26, Air, "With rage I shall burst his praises to hear!" (S (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
17.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 4: No. 27, Recitative, "Imprudent women!" (Jonathan, Michal) - No. 28, Air, "Fell rage and black despair possest" (Michal) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
18.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 5: No. 31, Recitative, "Racked with infernal pains" (Abner) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:19
19.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 5: No. 32b, Air, "O Lord, whose mercies numberless" (David) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
20.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 5: No. 34, Recitative, "Tis all in vain" (Jonathan) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:18
21.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 5: No. 35, Air, "A serpent, in my bosom warmed" - No. 36, Recitative, "Has he escaped my rage?" (Saul) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
22.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 5: No. 37, Air, "Capricious man, in humour lost" (Merab) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
23.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 6: No. 38, Recitative, "O filial piety!" - No. 29, Air, "No, cruel father, no" (Jonathan) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
24.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 1 Scene 6: No. 41, Chorus, "Preserve him for the glory of thy name" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
25.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 1: No. 42, Chorus, "Envy! eldest born of hell!" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
26.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 2: No. 43, Recitative, "Ah, dearest friend" - No. 44, Air, "But sooner Jordan's stream" - No. 47, Recitative, "My father comes" (Jonathan) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
27.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 3: No. 48, Recitative, "Hast thou obeyed my orders" (Saul, Jonathan) - No. 49, Air, "Sin not, o King" (Jonathan) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
28.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 3: No. 50, Air, "As great Jehovah lives" (Saul) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
29.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 3: No. 51, Air, "From cities stormed, and battles won" (Jonathan) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
30.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 4: No. 52, Recitative, "Appear, my friend" (Jonathan, Saul) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
31.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 4: No. 53, Air, "Your words, o King" (David) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
32.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 4: No. 54, Recitative, "Yes, he shall wed my daughter" (Saul) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
33.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 5: No. 55, Recitative, "A father's will has authoriz'd my love" (Michal) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
34.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 5: No. 56, Duet, "O fairest of ten thousand fair" (Michal, David) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
35.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 5: No. 57, Chorus, "Is there a man" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
36.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 5: No. 58a, Symphony (Largo - Allegro) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
37.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 6: No. 59, Recitative, "Thy father is as cruel" (David) - No. 60, Duet, "At persecution I can laugh" (David, Michal) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
38.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 7: No. 61, Recitative, "Whom dost thou seek?" (Michal, Doeg) - No. 62, Air, "No, no, let the guilty tremble" (Michal) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
39.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 8: No. 63, Recitative, "Mean as he was" - No. 64, Air, "Author of peace" (Merab) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
40.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 9: No. 65, Symphony (Allegro) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
41.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 9: No. 66a, Recitative, "The time at length is come" (Saul) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
42.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 10: No. 67, Recitative, "Where is the son of Jesse?" (Saul, Jonathan) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
43.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 2 Scene 10: No. 68, Chorus, "O fatal consequence of rage" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
44.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 3 Scene 1: No. 69, Recitative, "Wretch that I am!" - No. 70, Air, "Tis said, here lives a woman" (Saul) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
45.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 3 Scene 2: No. 71, Recitative, "With me what would'st thou?" (Witch, Saul) - No. 72, Air, "Infernal spirits" (Witch) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
46.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 3 Scene 3: No. 73, Recitative, "Why hast thou forced me … O holy prophet!" (Samuel, Saul) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
47.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 3 Scene 3: No. 74, Symphony (Allegro) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
48.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 3 Scene 4: No. 75, Recitative, "Whence comst thou?" (David, Amalekite) - No. 76, Air, "Impious wretch, of race accurst" (David) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
49.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 3 Scene 4: No. 77b, March (Grave) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
50.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 3 Scene 5: No. 78, Chorus, "Mourn, Israel, mourn, thy beauty lost!" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
51.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 3 Scene 5: No. 79, Air, "O let it not in Gath be heard" (Jonathan) - No. 80, Air, "From this unhappy day" (Michal) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
52.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 3 Scene 5: No. 82, Chorus, "Eagles were not so swift as they" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:23
53.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 3 Scene 5: No. 83, Air, "In sweetest harmony they lived" (Merab) - No. 84, Solo and Chorus, "O fatal day!" (David, Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
54.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 3 Scene 5: No. 85a, Recitative, "Ye men of Judah, weep no more" (High Priest) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
55.
Saul, HWV 53, Act 3 Scene 5: No. 86, Chorus, "Gird on thy sword" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
56.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: Overture (Larghetto e staccato - Allegro - Adagio - Andante) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
57.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: Recitative, "T'was at the royal feast, for Persia won by Philip's warlike son" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
58.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: No. 1, Air and Chorus, "Happy pair!" (Tenor, Soprano, Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
59.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: Recitative, "Timotheus, plac'd on high" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:26
60.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: No. 3, Recitative accompanied, "The song began from Jove" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
61.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: No. 4, Chorus, "The list'ning crowd admire the lofty sound" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
62.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: No. 5, Aria, "With ravish'd ears the monarch hears" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
63.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: Recitative, "The praise of Bacchus then the sweet musician sung" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
64.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: No. 6, Air and Chorus, "Bacchus, ever fair and young … Bacchus' blessings are a treasure" (Bass, Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
65.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: Recitative, "Sooth'd with the sound" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
66.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: No. 7, Recitative accompanied, "He choose a mournful Muse" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
67.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: No. 8, Air, "He sung Darius, great and good" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
68.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: No. 9, Recitative accompanied, "With downcast looks the joyless victor sate" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
69.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: No. 10, Chorus, "Behold Darius great and good" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
70.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: Recitative, "The mighty master smiled to see" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
71.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: No. 11, Arioso, "Softly sweet in Lydian measures" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
72.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: No. 12, Air, "War, he sung, is toil and trouble" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
73.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: No. 13, Chorus, "The many rend the skies with loud applause" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
74.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: No. 14a, Air, "The Prince, unable to conceal his pain" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
75.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 1: No. 14b, Chorus, "The many rend the skies with loud applause" (da capo) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
76.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 2: No. 15, Recitative accompanied with Chorus, "Now strike the golden Lyre again! … Break his bonds of sleep asunder … Hark, hark!" (Tenor, Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
77.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 2: No. 16, Air, "Revenge, Timotheus cries" (Bass) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
78.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 2: No. 17, Recitative accompanied, "Give the vengeance due to the valiant crew" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
79.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 2: No. 18, Air, "The princes applaud with a furious joy" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
80.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 2: No. 19, Air with Chorus, "Thais led the way … The princes applaud with a furious joy" (Soprano, Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
81.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 2: No. 20, Recitative accompanied with Chorus, "Thus, long ago, ere heaving Bellows … At last divine Cecilia came" (Tenor, Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
82.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 2: Recitative, "Let old Timotheus yield the prize" (Tenor, Bass) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:19
83.
Alexander's Feast or the Power of Musick, HWV 75, Pt. 2: No. 21, Chorus, "Let old Timotheus yield the prize" (Soprano, Tenor, Bass, Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
84.
Ode for St. Cecilia's Day, HWV 76: Overture (Larghetto e staccato - Allegro - Menuet) - Recitative, "From Harmony, from heavenly Harmony" - No. 1, Recitative accompanied, "When Nature underneath a heap" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
85.
Ode for St. Cecilia's Day, HWV 76: No. 2, Chorus, "From Harmony, from heavenly Harmony" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
86.
Ode for St. Cecilia's Day, HWV 76: No. 3, Air, "What passion cannot Music raise and quell!" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
87.
Ode for St. Cecilia's Day, HWV 76: No. 4, Solo and Chorus, "The trumpet's loud clangor excites us" (Tenor, Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
88.
Ode for St. Cecilia's Day, HWV 76: No. 5, March (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
89.
Ode for St. Cecilia's Day, HWV 76: No. 6, Air, "The soft complainning flute" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
90.
Ode for St. Cecilia's Day, HWV 76: No. 7, Air, "Sharp Violins proclaim their jealous pangs" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
91.
Ode for St. Cecilia's Day, HWV 76: No. 8, Air, "But oh! what art can teach" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
92.
Ode for St. Cecilia's Day, HWV 76: No. 9, Air, "Orpheus could lead" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
93.
Ode for St. Cecilia's Day, HWV 76: No. 10, Recitative accompanied, "But bright Cecilia rais'd the wonder high'r" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
94.
Ode for St. Cecilia's Day, HWV 76: No. 11, Chorus, "As from the power of sacred lays" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
95.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 1, Chorus, (a) "We praise thee, o God" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
96.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 1, Chorus, (b) "All the earth doth worship Thee" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
97.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 2, Solo and Chorus, "To Thee all angels cry aloud" (Tenor 1, Alto, Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
98.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 3, Solo and Chorus, "To Thee, Cherubim and Seraphim" (Soprano, Alto, Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
99.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 4, Solo and Chorus, (a) "The glorious company" (Tenor 1, Bass, Soprano, Alto, Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
100.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 4, Solo and Chorus, (b) "Thou art the King of Glory" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
101.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 5, Solo and Chorus, (a) "When Thou took'st upon Thee" (Alto, Soprano, Tenors, Bass, Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
102.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 5, Solo and Chorus, (b) "Thou sittest at the right hand of God" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
103.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 6, Solo and Chorus, "We believe that Thou shalt come" (Chorus, Alto, Tenor 1, Soprano) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
104.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 7, Chorus, "Day by day we magnify Thee" (Soloists, Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
105.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 8, Chorus, "And we worship thy name" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
106.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 9, Solo and Chorus, "Vouchsafe, o Lord" (Soprano, Alto, Tenors, Bass, Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
107.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 10, Chorus, "O Lord in Thee have I trusted" (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
108.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: Recitativo, "La terra è liberata" (Apollo) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
109.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: No. 1, Aria, "Pende il ben dell'universo" (Apollo) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
110.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: Rcitativo, "Ch'il superbetto Amore" (Apollo) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
111.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: No. 2, Aria, "Spezza l'arco e getta l'armi" (Apollo) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
112.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: No. 3, Aria, "Felicissima quest'alma" (Dafne) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
113.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: Recitativo, "Che voce! Che beltà!" (Apollo, Dafne) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
114.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: No. 4, Aria, "Ardi, adori e preghi in vano" (Dafne) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
115.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: Recitativo, "Che crudel! Ch'importuno" (Apollo, Dafne) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:15
116.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: No. 5, Duet, "Una guerra ho dentro il seno" (Dafne, Apollo) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
117.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: Recitativo, "Placati al fin, o cara" (Apollo) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:24
118.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: No. 6, Aria, "Come rosa in su la spina" (Apollo) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
119.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: Recitativo, "Ah ch'un Dio non dovrebbe" (Dafne) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:26
120.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: No. 7, Aria, "Come in ciel benigna stella" (Dafne) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
121.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: Recitativo, "Odi la mia ragion!" (Apollo, Dafne) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
122.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: No. 8, Duet, "Deh lascia addolcire" (Apollo, Dafne) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
123.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: Recitativo, "Sempre t'adorerò!" (Apollo, Dafne) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:23
124.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: No. 9, Aria, "Mie piante correte, mie braccie stringete" (Apollo) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
125.
Cantata "Apollo e Dafne", HWV 122: No. 10, Aria, "Cara pianta co'miei pianti" (Apollo) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
126.
Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17: Overture (Andante - Allegro) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
127.
Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17, Act 1 Scene 1: No. 1, Coro, "Viva il nostro Alcide!" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
128.
Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17, Act 1 Scene 1: No. 2, Aria, "Presti omai l'Egizia terra" (Giulio Cesare) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
129.
Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17, Act 1 Scene 4: No. 4, Aria, "Priva son d'ogni conforto" (Cornelia) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
130.
Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17, Act 1 Scene 4: Recitativo, "Vani sono i lamenti" (Sesto) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:27
131.
Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17, Act 1 Scene 4: No. 5, Aria, "Svegliatevi nel core" (Sesto) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
132.
Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17, Act 1 Scene 8: No. 12, Aria, "Cara speme, questo core" (Sesto) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
133.
Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17, Act 1 Scene 9: No. 14, Aria, "Va tacito e nascosto" (Cesare) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
134.
Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17, Act 2 Scene 6: No. 24, Aria, "Cessa omai di sospirare!" (Cornelia) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
135.
Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17, Act 2 Scene 8: No. 29, Aria, "Se pietà di me non senti" (Cleopatra) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
136.
Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17, Act 3 Scene 2: No. 33, Sinfonia (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
137.
Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17, Act 3 Scene 7: No. 40, Aria, "Da tempeste il legno infranto" (Cleopatra) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
138.
Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17, Act 3 Scene 10: No. 42b, La Marche (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
139.
Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17, Act 3 Scene 10: No. 44, Coro, "Ritorni omai nel nostro core" (Chorus, Cesare, Cleopatra) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30