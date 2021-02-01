Handel: Israel in Egypt
Musique classique
1990
Disque 1
1.
Funeral Anthem for Queen Caroline (The Ways of Zion do mourn), HWV 264: No. 1, Sinfonia (Largo assai) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
2.
Funeral Anthem for Queen Caroline (The Ways of Zion do mourn), HWV 264: No. 2, Chorus, (a) "Sons of Israel do mourn" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
3.
Israel in Eygpt, Part 1: Lamentation of the Israelites: How is the mighty fall'n! (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
4.
Funeral Anthem for Queen Caroline (The Ways of Zion do mourn), HWV 264: No. 2, Chorus, (c) "He put on righteousness" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
5.
Funeral Anthem for Queen Caroline (The Ways of Zion do mourn), HWV 264: No. 3, Chorus, "When the ear heard Him" (Soprano 2, Alto, Tenor, Bass 1, Bass 2) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
6.
Funeral Anthem for Queen Caroline (The Ways of Zion do mourn), HWV 264: No. 4, Chorus, "How are the mighty fall'n" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
7.
Funeral Anthem for Queen Caroline (The Ways of Zion do mourn), HWV 264: No. 5, Chorus, "He deliver'd the poor that cried" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
8.
Funeral Anthem for Queen Caroline (The Ways of Zion do mourn), HWV 264: No. 6, Chorus, "How are the mighty fall'n" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
9.
Funeral Anthem for Queen Caroline (The Ways of Zion do mourn), HWV 264: No. 7, Chorus, "The righteous shall be had in everlasting remember" (Soprano 1, Alto, Tenor, Bass 1) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
10.
Funeral Anthem for Queen Caroline (The Ways of Zion do mourn), HWV 264: No. 8, Chorus, "Their bodies are buried in peace" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
11.
Funeral Anthem for Queen Caroline (The Ways of Zion do mourn), HWV 264: No. 9, Chorus, "The people will tell of their wisdom" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
12.
Funeral Anthem for Queen Caroline (The Ways of Zion do mourn), HWV 264: No. 10, Chorus, "They shall receive a glorious Kingdom" (Soprano 2, Alto, Tenor, Bass 2) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
13.
Funeral Anthem for Queen Caroline (The Ways of Zion do mourn), HWV 264: No. 11, Chorus, "The merciful goodness of the Lord" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
14.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 1, Recitative, "Now there arose a new king over Egypt" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:26
15.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 2, Chorus, "And the children of Israel sighed" (Chorus, Alto) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
16.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 3, Recitative, "Then sent He Moses, his servant" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
17.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 4, Chorus, "They loathed to drink of the river" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
18.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 5, Aria, "Their land brought forth frogs" (Alto) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
19.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 6, Chorus, "He spake the word" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
20.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 7, Chorus, "He gave them hailstones for rain" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
21.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 8, Chorus, "He sent a thick darkness over all the land" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
22.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 9, Chorus, "He smote all the first-born of Egypt" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 10, Chorus, "But as for his people" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
2.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 11, Chorus, "Egypt was glad when they departed" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
3.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 12, Chorus, (a) "He rebuked the Red Sea" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
4.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 12, Chorus, (b) "He led them through the deep" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
5.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 12, Chorus, (c) "But the waters overwhelmed their enemies" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
6.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 13, Chorus, (a) "And Israel saw that great work" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
7.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 1: No. 13, Chorus, (b) "And believed the Lord" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
8.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 14, Introitus, (a) "Moses and the children of Israel" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
9.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 14, Introitus, (b) "I will sing unto the Lord" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
10.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 15, Duet, "The Lord is my strength" (Soprano 1, Soprano 2) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
11.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 16, Chorus, (a) "He is my God" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
12.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 16, Chorus, (b) "And I will exalt Him" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
13.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 17, Duet, "The Lord is a man of war" (Bass 1, Bass 2) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
14.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 18, Chorus, "The depths have covered them" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
15.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 19, Chorus, (a) "Thy right hand, o Lord" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
16.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 19, Chorus, (b) "And in the greatness of thine excellency" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:29
17.
Israel in Eygpt, Part 3: Moses' Song: Thou sentest forth Thy wrath (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
18.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 20, Chorus, "And with the blast of thy nostrils" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
19.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 21, Aria, "The enemy said - I will, pursue" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
20.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 22, Aria, "Thou didst blow with the wind" (Soprano 1) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
21.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 23, Chorus, (a) "Who is like unto Thee, O Lord" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
22.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 23, Chorus, (b) "The earth swallowed them" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
23.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 24, Duet, "Thou in thy mercy" (Alto, Tenor) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
24.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 25, Chorus, "The people shall hear" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
25.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 26, Aria, "Thou shalt bring them in and plant them" (Alto) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
26.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 27, Chorus, (a) "The Lord shall reign for ever and ever" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
27.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 28, Recitative, "For the horse of Pharoah" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
28.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 27, Chorus, (b) "The Lord shall reign for ever and ever" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30
29.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 29, Recitative, "And Miriam the prophetess" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:22
30.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. 2: No. 30, Chorus, "Sing ye to the Lord" (Chorus, Soprano 1) (Extrait)
Andrew Parrott
0:30