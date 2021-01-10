Handel: Israel in Egypt, HWV 54
Musique classique
2006
1.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. I: No. 1, Symphony. Largo assai (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
2.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. I: No. 2, Chorus. Larghetto e Staccato "The Sons of Israel Mourn" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
3.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. I: No. 3, Chorus "How Is the Mighty Fall'n" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
4.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. I: No. 4, Chorus "He Put on Righteousness" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
5.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. I: No. 5, Chorus (Soli). Andante larghetto "When the Ear Heard Him" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
6.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. I: No. 6, Chorus. Adagio "How Is the Mighty Fall'n" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
7.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. I: No. 9, Chorus (Soli). Larghetto e Staccato "The Righteous Shall Be Had in Everlasting Remembrance" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
8.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. I: No. 10, Chorus. Grave "Their Bodies Are Buried in Peace" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
9.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. I: No. 11, Chorus. Grave "The People Will Tell of Their Wisdom" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
10.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. I: No. 12, Chorus (Soli). Larghetto "They Shall Receive a Glorious Kingdom" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
11.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. I: No. 13, Chorus. Largo "The Merciful Goodness of the Lord" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
12.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. II: Rez + No. 14, Solo and Chorus "And the Children of Israel Sigh'd" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
13.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. II: Rez + No. 15, Chorus. Largo assai "They Loathed to Drink of the River" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
14.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. II: No. 16, Air. Andante "Their Land Brought Forth Frogs" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
15.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. II: No. 17, Chorus. Andante larghetto "He Spake the Word" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
16.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. II: No. 18, Chorus. Allegro "He Gave Them Hailstones for Rain" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
17.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. II: No. 19, Chorus. Largo "He Sent a Thick Darkness" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
18.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. II: No. 20, Chorus. A tempo giusto e Staccato "He Smote All the Firstborn of Egypt" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
19.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. II: No. 21, Chorus. Andante "But As for His People" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
20.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. II: No. 23, Chorus. Grave e Staccato "He Rebuked the Red Sea" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
21.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. II: No. 24, Chorus. Grave "And Israel Saw That Great Work" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
22.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. III: No. 25, Chorus. Introitus, A tempo giusto "Moses and the Children of Israel" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
23.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. III: No. 26, Duet. Larghetto "The Lord Is My Strength an My Song" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
24.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. III: No. 27, Chorus. Grave "He Is My God" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
25.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. III: No. 28, Duet. Andante allegro "The Lord Is a Man of War" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
26.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. III: No. 29, Chorus. Largo "The Depths Have Cover'd Them" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
27.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. III: No. 30, Chorus. Andante "Tha Right Hand, O Lord" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
28.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. III: No. 31, Chorus "And With the Blast of Thy Nostrils" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
29.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. III: No. 32, Air. Andante "The Enemy Said" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
30.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. III: Part III, Moses' Song, No. 33 Air, Andante larghetto "Thou didst blow with the Wind" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
31.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. III: No. 34, Chorus. Grave "Who Is Like Unto Thee, O Lord, Among the Gods?" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
32.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. III: No. 35, Duet. Larghetto "Thou in Thy Mercy" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
33.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. III: No. 36, Chorus. Largo e Staccato "The People Shall Hear" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
34.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. III: No. 37, Air. Largo "Thou Shalt Bring Them In" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
35.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. III: No. 38, Chorus. A tempo giusto "The Lord Shall Reign Forever and Ever" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
36.
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54, Pt. III: Rez + No. 39, Solo and Chorus. A tempo giusto "Sing Ye to the Lord" (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30