Handel : Jephtha
Musique classique
2006
1.
Jephtha HWV70 : Overture - Menuet (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
2.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 1 "It must be so - or these vile Ammonites" "Pour forth no more unheeded pray'rs" [Zebul] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
3.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 1 "No more to Ammon's god and king" [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
4.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 1 "But Jephtha comes" [Zebul, Jephtha] "Virtue my soul shall still embrace" [Jephtha] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
5.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 1 "'Twill be a painful separation, Jephtha" "In gentle murmurs will I mourn" [Storgè] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
6.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 1 "Happy this embassy, my charming Iphis" "Dull delay, in piercing anguish" [Hamor] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
7.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 1 "Ill suits the voice of love when glory calls" "Take the heart you fondly gave" [Iphis] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
8.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 1 "I go; my soul, inspir'd by thy command" [Hamor] "These labours past, how happy we!" [Iphis] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
9.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 1 "What mean these doubtful fancies" "If, Lord, susain'd" "'Tis said" [Jephtha] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
10.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 1 "O God, behold our sore distress" [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
11.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 1 "Some dire event hangs o'er our heads" "Scenes of horror, scenes of woe" [Storgè] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
12.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 1 "Say, my dear mother" [Iphis, Storgè] "The smiling dawn of happy days" [Iphis] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
13.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 1 "Such, Jephtha, was the haughty king's reply" [Zebul, Jephtha] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:29
14.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 1 "When his loud voice in thunder spoke" [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
15.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "Glad tidings of great joy to thee, dear Iphis" [Hamor] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
16.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "Cherub and Seraphim, unbodied forms" [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
17.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "Up the dreadful steep ascending" [Hamor] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
18.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "'Tis well. Haste, haste, ye maidens" "Tune the soft melodious lute" [Iphis] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
19.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "Again Heav'n smiles on his repentant people" "Freedom now once more possessing" [Zebul] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
20.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "Zebul, thy deeds were valiant" "His mighty arm, with sudden blow" [Jephtha] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
21.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "In glory high, in might serene" [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
22.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 Symphony (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
23.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "Hail, glorious conqueror!" "Welcome as the cheerful light" [Iphis, Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
24.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "Horror! confusion!" "Open thy marble jaws, O tomb" [Jephtha] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
25.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "Why is my brother thus afflicted" [Zebul, Jephtha] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
26.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "First perish thou, and perish all the world!... Let other creatures die" [Storgè] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
27.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "If such thy cruel purpose" "On me let blind mistaken zeal" [Hamor] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
28.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "O spare your daughter!" [Zebul, Storgè, Hamor, Jephtha] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
29.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "Such news fly swift" "Happy they! this vital breath" [Iphis] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
30.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "Deeper and deeper still" [Jephtha] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
31.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 2 "How dark, O Lord, are Thy decrees!" [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
32.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 3 "Hide thou thy hated beams, O sun" "A father, offering up" "Waft her, angels, through the skies" [Jephtha] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
33.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 3 "Ye sacred priests" "Farewell, ye limpid springs and floods" [Iphis] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
34.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 3 "Doubtful fear and rev'rent awe" [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
35.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 3 "And they determin'd will declare" Symphony [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
36.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 3 "Rise, Jephtha, and ye rev'rend priests" "Happy, Iphis, shalt thou live" [Angel] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
37.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 3 "For ever blessed be thy holy name" [Jephtha] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
38.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 3 "Theme sublime of endless praise" [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
39.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 3 "Let me congratulate this happy turn" "Laud her, all ye virgin train" [Zebul] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
40.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 3 "O let me fold thee in a mother's arms" "Sweet as sight to the blind" [Storgè] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
41.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 3 "With transport, Iphis, I behold thy safety" "'Tis Heaven's all-ruling pow'r" [Hamor] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
42.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 3 "My faithful Hamor, may that Providence" "Freely I to Heaven resign" [Iphis] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
43.
Jephtha HWV70 : Act 3 "Ye house of Gilead, with one voice" [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30