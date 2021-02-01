Handel : Messiah

Musique classique

1992

1.

Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 Symphony (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
2.

Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 "Comfort ye, comfort ye my people" [Tenor] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
3.

Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 "Ev'ry valley" [Tenor] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
4.

Handel : Messiah HWV56 : "And the glory of the Lord" [Chorus] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
5.

Acc.: Thus saith the Lord (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
6.

Air (Alto): But who may abide the day of His coming (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
7.

Chorus: And he shall purify (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
8.

Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 "Behold, a virgin shall conceive" [Mezzo-Soprano] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
9.

Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 "O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion" [Alto] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
10.

Acc.: For behold, darkness shall cover the earth (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
11.

Air (Basso): The people that walked in darkness (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
12.

Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 "For unto us a child is born" [Chorus] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
13.

Pastoral Symphony (Pifa) (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
14.

Rec.(Soprano): These were sheperds abiding (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:14
15.

Acc.: And lo, the angel of the Lord came upom them (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:23
16.

Rec.(Soprano): And the angel said unto them (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
17.

Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 "And suddenly there was the angel" [Soprano] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:18
18.

Messiah : Part 1 "Glory to God in the highest" [Chorus] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
19.

Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 "Rejoice greatly, o daughter of Zion" [Soprano] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
20.

Rec.(Alto): The shall the eyes of the blind be open'd.. (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
21.

Duet : He shall feed His flock like a sheperd (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
22.

Chorus: His yoke is easy, His burthen is light (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
23.

Messiah HWV56 : Part 2 "Behold the Lamb of God" [Chorus] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
24.

Messiah HWV56 : Part 2 "He was despised" [Alto] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
25.

Chorus: Surely, He hath borne our griefs and carried our sorrows (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
26.

Chorus: And with tripes we are healed (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
27.

Chorus: All we like sheep have gone astray (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
28.

Acc.: All they that see Him, laugh Him to scorn (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
29.

Chorus: He trusted in God (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
30.

Acc.: Thy rebuke hath His heart (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
31.

Arioso : Behold, and see if there be any sorrow (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
32.

Acc.: He was cut off out of the land of living (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
33.

Air (Tenore): But Thou didst not leave His soul in hell (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
34.

Chorus: Lift up our heads (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
35.

Rec.(Tenore): Unto which of the angels said He at any time (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:15
36.

Messiah HWV56 : Let all the angels of God worship Him (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
37.

Air (Alto): Thou art gone on high (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
38.

Chorus: The Lord gave the word (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
39.

Air (Soprano): How beautiful are the feet of them (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
40.

Chorus: Their sound is gone out into all lands (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
41.

Air (Basso): Why do the nations so furiously rage together (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
42.

Chorus: Let us break their bonds asunder (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
43.

Rec.(Tenore): He that dwelleth in heaven (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:14
44.

Air (Tenore): Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
45.

Messiah HWV56 : Part 2 "Hallelujah" [Chorus] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
46.

Messiah HWV56 : Part 3 "I know that my Redeemer liveth" [Soprano] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
47.

Chorus: Since by man came death (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
48.

Messiah HWV56 : Part 3 "Behold, I tell you a mystery" [Bass] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
49.

Messiah HWV56 : Part 3 "The trumpet shall sound" [Bass] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
50.

Rec.(Alto): Then shall be brought to pass (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:18
51.

Duet : O death where is thy sting ? (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
52.

Chorus: But thanks be to God (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
53.

Air (Soprano): If God be for us who can be against us (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
54.

Messiah HWV56 : "Worthy is the Lamb that was slain" [Chorus] (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30

54 chansons

2 h 26 min

© Warner Classics International