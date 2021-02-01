Handel : Messiah
Musique classique
1992
1.
Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 Symphony (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
2.
Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 "Comfort ye, comfort ye my people" [Tenor] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
3.
Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 "Ev'ry valley" [Tenor] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
4.
Handel : Messiah HWV56 : "And the glory of the Lord" [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
5.
Acc.: Thus saith the Lord (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
6.
Air (Alto): But who may abide the day of His coming (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
7.
Chorus: And he shall purify (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
8.
Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 "Behold, a virgin shall conceive" [Mezzo-Soprano] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
9.
Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 "O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion" [Alto] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
10.
Acc.: For behold, darkness shall cover the earth (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
11.
Air (Basso): The people that walked in darkness (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
12.
Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 "For unto us a child is born" [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
13.
Pastoral Symphony (Pifa) (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
14.
Rec.(Soprano): These were sheperds abiding (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:14
15.
Acc.: And lo, the angel of the Lord came upom them (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:23
16.
Rec.(Soprano): And the angel said unto them (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
17.
Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 "And suddenly there was the angel" [Soprano] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:18
18.
Messiah : Part 1 "Glory to God in the highest" [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
19.
Messiah HWV56 : Part 1 "Rejoice greatly, o daughter of Zion" [Soprano] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
20.
Rec.(Alto): The shall the eyes of the blind be open'd.. (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
21.
Duet : He shall feed His flock like a sheperd (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
22.
Chorus: His yoke is easy, His burthen is light (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
23.
Messiah HWV56 : Part 2 "Behold the Lamb of God" [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
24.
Messiah HWV56 : Part 2 "He was despised" [Alto] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
25.
Chorus: Surely, He hath borne our griefs and carried our sorrows (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
26.
Chorus: And with tripes we are healed (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
27.
Chorus: All we like sheep have gone astray (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
28.
Acc.: All they that see Him, laugh Him to scorn (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
29.
Chorus: He trusted in God (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
30.
Acc.: Thy rebuke hath His heart (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
31.
Arioso : Behold, and see if there be any sorrow (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
32.
Acc.: He was cut off out of the land of living (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
33.
Air (Tenore): But Thou didst not leave His soul in hell (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
34.
Chorus: Lift up our heads (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
35.
Rec.(Tenore): Unto which of the angels said He at any time (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:15
36.
Messiah HWV56 : Let all the angels of God worship Him (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
37.
Air (Alto): Thou art gone on high (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
38.
Chorus: The Lord gave the word (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
39.
Air (Soprano): How beautiful are the feet of them (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
40.
Chorus: Their sound is gone out into all lands (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
41.
Air (Basso): Why do the nations so furiously rage together (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
42.
Chorus: Let us break their bonds asunder (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
43.
Rec.(Tenore): He that dwelleth in heaven (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:14
44.
Air (Tenore): Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
45.
Messiah HWV56 : Part 2 "Hallelujah" [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
46.
Messiah HWV56 : Part 3 "I know that my Redeemer liveth" [Soprano] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
47.
Chorus: Since by man came death (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
48.
Messiah HWV56 : Part 3 "Behold, I tell you a mystery" [Bass] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
49.
Messiah HWV56 : Part 3 "The trumpet shall sound" [Bass] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
50.
Rec.(Alto): Then shall be brought to pass (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:18
51.
Duet : O death where is thy sting ? (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
52.
Chorus: But thanks be to God (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
53.
Air (Soprano): If God be for us who can be against us (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30
54.
Messiah HWV56 : "Worthy is the Lamb that was slain" [Chorus] (Extrait)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
0:30