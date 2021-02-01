Handel : Messiah [Highlights] - Apex

Musique classique

1995

1.

Messiah : Part 1 Symphony (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
2.

Messiah : Part 1 "Ev'ry valley shall be exalted" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
3.

Messiah : Part 1 "And the glory of the Lord shall be revealed" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
4.

Messiah : Part 1 "But who may abide the day of his coming?" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
5.

Messiah : Part 1 "O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
6.

Messiah : Part 1 "O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
7.

Messiah : Part 1 "Rejoice greatly, o daughter of Zion" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
8.

Messiah : Part 1 "He shall feed his flock like a shepherd" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
9.

Messiah : Part 1 "His yoke is easy" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
10.

Messiah : Part 2 "All we like sheep have gone astray" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
11.

Messiah : Part 2 "He trusted in God that he would deliver him" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
12.

Messiah : Part 2 "Lift up your heads, o ye gates" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
13.

Messiah : Part 2 "Why do the nations so furiously rage together" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
14.

Messiah : Part 2 "Let us break their bonds asunder" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
15.

Messiah, HWV 56, Part 2: "Hallelujah" (Chorus) (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
16.

Messiah : Part 3 "The trumpet shall sound" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
17.

Messiah : Part 3 "If God be for us, who can be against us?" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
18.

Messiah : Part 3 "Worthy is the Lamb that was slain" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30
19.

Messiah : Part 3 "Amen" (Extrait)

Raymond Leppard

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 13 min

© Warner Classics International