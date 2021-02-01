Handel : Messiah [Highlights] - Apex
Musique classique
1995
1.
Messiah : Part 1 Symphony (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
2.
Messiah : Part 1 "Ev'ry valley shall be exalted" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
3.
Messiah : Part 1 "And the glory of the Lord shall be revealed" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
4.
Messiah : Part 1 "But who may abide the day of his coming?" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
5.
Messiah : Part 1 "O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
6.
Messiah : Part 1 "O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
7.
Messiah : Part 1 "Rejoice greatly, o daughter of Zion" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
8.
Messiah : Part 1 "He shall feed his flock like a shepherd" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
9.
Messiah : Part 1 "His yoke is easy" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
10.
Messiah : Part 2 "All we like sheep have gone astray" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
11.
Messiah : Part 2 "He trusted in God that he would deliver him" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
12.
Messiah : Part 2 "Lift up your heads, o ye gates" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
13.
Messiah : Part 2 "Why do the nations so furiously rage together" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
14.
Messiah : Part 2 "Let us break their bonds asunder" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
15.
Messiah, HWV 56, Part 2: "Hallelujah" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
16.
Messiah : Part 3 "The trumpet shall sound" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
17.
Messiah : Part 3 "If God be for us, who can be against us?" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
18.
Messiah : Part 3 "Worthy is the Lamb that was slain" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30
19.
Messiah : Part 3 "Amen" (Extrait)
Raymond Leppard
0:30