Double Concertos by Bach's Sons

Double Concertos by Bach's Sons

M. Haydn: 6 Minuetti, (P. 70) - J. Haydn: Sinfonia concertante, Hob. I:105 - Mozart: Symphony No. 41, K. 551

M. Haydn: 6 Minuetti, (P. 70) - J. Haydn: Sinfonia concertante, Hob. I:105 - Mozart: Symphony No. 41, K. 551

Slide 1 of 8

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 10, Chorus, "O Lord in Thee have I trusted"

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 10, Chorus, "O Lord in Thee have I trusted" (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 9, Solo and Chorus, "Vouchsafe, o Lord" (Soprano, Alto, Tenors, Bass, Chorus)

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 9, Solo and Chorus, "Vouchsafe, o Lord" (Soprano, Alto, Tenors, Bass, Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 8, Chorus, "And we worship thy name"

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 8, Chorus, "And we worship thy name" (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 7, Chorus, "Day by day we magnify Thee" (Soloists, Chorus)

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 7, Chorus, "Day by day we magnify Thee" (Soloists, Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 6, Solo and Chorus, "We believe that Thou shalt come" (Chorus, Alto, Tenor 1, Soprano)

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 6, Solo and Chorus, "We believe that Thou shalt come" (Chorus, Alto, Tenor 1, Soprano) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 5, Solo and Chorus, (b) "Thou sittest at the right hand of God" (Chorus)

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 5, Solo and Chorus, (b) "Thou sittest at the right hand of God" (Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 5, Solo and Chorus, (a) "When Thou took'st upon Thee" (Alto, Soprano, Tenors, Bass, Chorus)

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 5, Solo and Chorus, (a) "When Thou took'st upon Thee" (Alto, Soprano, Tenors, Bass, Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 4, Solo and Chorus, (b) "Thou art the King of Glory" (Chorus)

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 4, Solo and Chorus, (b) "Thou art the King of Glory" (Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 4, Solo and Chorus, (a) "The glorious company" (Tenor 1, Bass, Soprano, Alto, Chorus)

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 4, Solo and Chorus, (a) "The glorious company" (Tenor 1, Bass, Soprano, Alto, Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 3, Solo and Chorus, "To Thee, Cherubim and Seraphim" (Soprano, Alto, Chorus)

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 3, Solo and Chorus, "To Thee, Cherubim and Seraphim" (Soprano, Alto, Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 2, Solo and Chorus, "To Thee all angels cry aloud" (Tenor 1, Alto, Chorus)

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 2, Solo and Chorus, "To Thee all angels cry aloud" (Tenor 1, Alto, Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 1, Chorus, (b) "All the earth doth worship Thee"

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 1, Chorus, (b) "All the earth doth worship Thee" (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 1, Chorus, (a) "We praise thee, o God"

Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 1, Chorus, (a) "We praise thee, o God" (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: XIII "The merciful goodness of the Lord endureth forever" (Chorus)

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: XIII "The merciful goodness of the Lord endureth forever" (Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: XII "They shall receive a glorious kingdom" (Chorus, Bass, Counter-Tenor, Tenor, Soprano)

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: XII "They shall receive a glorious kingdom" (Chorus, Bass, Counter-Tenor, Tenor, Soprano) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: XI "The people will tell of their wisdom" (Chorus)

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: XI "The people will tell of their wisdom" (Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: X "Their bodies are buried in peace" (Chorus)

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: X "Their bodies are buried in peace" (Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264 : IX "The righteous shall be had in everlasting remembrance" (Chorus, Bass, Counter-Tenor, Tenor, Soprano)

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264 : IX "The righteous shall be had in everlasting remembrance" (Chorus, Bass, Counter-Tenor, Tenor, Soprano) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: VIII "How are the mighty fall'n!" (Chorus)

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: VIII "How are the mighty fall'n!" (Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: VII "She deliver'd the poor that cried" (Chorus)

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: VII "She deliver'd the poor that cried" (Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: VI "How are the mighty fall'n!" (Chorus)

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: VI "How are the mighty fall'n!" (Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: V "When the ear heard her" (Chorus, Bass, Counter-Tenor, Tenor, Soprano)

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: V "When the ear heard her" (Chorus, Bass, Counter-Tenor, Tenor, Soprano) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: IV "She put on righteousness" (Chorus)

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: IV "She put on righteousness" (Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: III "How are the mighty fall'n" (Chorus)

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: III "How are the mighty fall'n" (Chorus) (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

The ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: II. The ways of Zion do Mourn

The ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: II. The ways of Zion do Mourn (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: I Sinfonia

The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: I Sinfonia (Extrait) Concentus Musicus Wien

Handel : The Ways of Zion do Mourn & Te Deum, 'Utrecht' - Apex