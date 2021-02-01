Handel : The Ways of Zion do Mourn & Te Deum, 'Utrecht' - Apex
Musique classique
1994
1.
The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: I Sinfonia (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
2.
The ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: II. The ways of Zion do Mourn (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
3.
The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: III "How are the mighty fall'n" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
4.
The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: IV "She put on righteousness" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
5.
The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: V "When the ear heard her" (Chorus, Bass, Counter-Tenor, Tenor, Soprano) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
6.
The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: VI "How are the mighty fall'n!" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
7.
The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: VII "She deliver'd the poor that cried" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
8.
The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: VIII "How are the mighty fall'n!" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
9.
The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264 : IX "The righteous shall be had in everlasting remembrance" (Chorus, Bass, Counter-Tenor, Tenor, Soprano) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
10.
The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: X "Their bodies are buried in peace" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
11.
The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: XI "The people will tell of their wisdom" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
12.
The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: XII "They shall receive a glorious kingdom" (Chorus, Bass, Counter-Tenor, Tenor, Soprano) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
13.
The Ways of Zion do Mourn, HWV 264: XIII "The merciful goodness of the Lord endureth forever" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
14.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 1, Chorus, (a) "We praise thee, o God" (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
15.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 1, Chorus, (b) "All the earth doth worship Thee" (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
16.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 2, Solo and Chorus, "To Thee all angels cry aloud" (Tenor 1, Alto, Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
17.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 3, Solo and Chorus, "To Thee, Cherubim and Seraphim" (Soprano, Alto, Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
18.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 4, Solo and Chorus, (a) "The glorious company" (Tenor 1, Bass, Soprano, Alto, Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
19.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 4, Solo and Chorus, (b) "Thou art the King of Glory" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
20.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 5, Solo and Chorus, (a) "When Thou took'st upon Thee" (Alto, Soprano, Tenors, Bass, Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
21.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 5, Solo and Chorus, (b) "Thou sittest at the right hand of God" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
22.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 6, Solo and Chorus, "We believe that Thou shalt come" (Chorus, Alto, Tenor 1, Soprano) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
23.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 7, Chorus, "Day by day we magnify Thee" (Soloists, Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
24.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 8, Chorus, "And we worship thy name" (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
25.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 9, Solo and Chorus, "Vouchsafe, o Lord" (Soprano, Alto, Tenors, Bass, Chorus) (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30
26.
Te Deum in D Major, HWV 278, "Utrecht Te Deum": No. 10, Chorus, "O Lord in Thee have I trusted" (Extrait)
Concentus Musicus Wien
0:30